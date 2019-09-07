Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back At Fan Slamming Poolside Spaghetti-Slurping

Kourtney Kardashian tends to steer clear of getting involved when it comes to social media slamming. Although the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star faces backlash on a regular basis — from Photoshop allegations to negativity over her wealth, she tends to avoid getting embroiled in any social media drama. Recently, however, the 40-year-old has waded into the comment section of her own post to speak out. Clearly, Kourtney was in no mood to tolerate the trollers.

A photo of Kourtney with sister Kendall Jenner slurping spaghetti poolside was posted to the star’s Instagram yesterday, per The Inquisitr. Beady-eyed fans will have spotted that the photo was posted to the Poosh CEO’s Instagram stories back in July, per The Inquisitr, but Kourtney had yet to make the pasta-centric moment into an official Instagram update.

“You know they can’t eat more than 5 bites of that, right?” a fan wrote with over 250 users upvoting the comment.

Those upvotes were trumped by Kourtney’s reply, though.

“Six,” the star wrote, with over 1,860 users upvoting the comment.

It looked like this user wasn’t alone in questioning whether the tasty-looking dishes being held by the sisters were fully consumed.

“And they spit it out immediately lol” a user wrote with over 106 others liking the comment.

This remark received no reply from Kourtney, but it did see a fan jump to defend the sisters.

“That’s not a nice thing to say. I believe they work hard for the body that they have and we should never judge someone unless we know true facts. It’s not funny, you need to remember that there is another person on the other side of that screen that has feelings…can we please not spread the negativity,” they said.

Many comments came in regarding the food, plus the snap of Kourtney enjoying an ice-cream — a second photo uploaded as part of the post to Kourtney’s personal Instagram account.

Fans would likely agree that the hurtful and negative comments were unfair. Kourtney may come with a gluten-free living reputation — and a brand-new keto addition to her diet — but the star is known for enjoying a balanced lifestyle. As for Kendall, this is a supermodel who comes with a giant appetite. The 23-year-old is known for wolfing down pizza and pasta dishes, with the family’s hit E! show even showing Kendall admitting to consuming multiple meals during a flight.

It looks like Kourtney had the last laugh with her clap-back — at least, that’s what the likes reflected. The update itself also proved popular overall, racking up over 927,000 likes. Celebrity likes came in from sister Kylie Jenner, model Emily Ratajkowski, and YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

