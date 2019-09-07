Tiffany Trump And Boyfriend Michael Boulos Expand Family, Exciting News Emerges Via Twitter

First daughter Tiffany Trump has added someone new to her family, seemingly showing that she and boyfriend Michael Boulos are ready to take their relationship to the next level. President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany adopted a kitten named “Orange Crush,” and it seems this little one joins another cat she and boyfriend Michael adopted in June.

The news came via the Humane Rescue Alliance Twitter account on Friday evening. They shared several photos of Tiffany and Michael with their new addition and noted that their other cat, Petals, was adopted through the organization earlier in the summer.

It looks as if during the couple’s visit to the HRA in Washington, D.C., Trump and Boulos aimed to go somewhat undercover. Tiffany wore oversized sunglasses and a “Hoya Lawya” baseball cap along with a black t-shirt and black leggings. She smiled as she watched Michael hold the kitten, and they both grinned as Orange Crush sat in a backpack carrier with a clear front.

The Hoya Lawya cap is a reference to Tiffany’s law school studies at Georgetown University. As The Inquisitr shared earlier in the week, Trump noted via Instagram that she has just started her third and final year at the law school there.

Congratulations to @TiffanyATrump and Michael Boulos who adopted Orange Crush today from the Humane Rescue Alliance. The pair adopted Orange Crush as a friend for Petals, who they brought home from HRA in June. We were thrilled to help them add a new kitten to their family! pic.twitter.com/L9z2Pyh5UG — Humane Rescue (@HumaneRescue) September 6, 2019

As Page Six notes, Trump and Boulos have been connected for a little more than a year. Michael is based in London, and he reportedly initially met Tiffany while they were on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, last summer. Town & Country has detailed that the 27-year-old grew up in Laos, Nigeria, and he currently studies finance at the City University of London.

Since first going public with their romance, Tiffany and Michael have traveled together extensively, and he’s visited both the White House and Mar-a-Lago. Tiffany’s mom, Marla Maples, reportedly approves of her daughter’s beau, and despite their studies at separate universities, Tiffany and Michael seem to manage to spend a great deal of time together.

Loading...

In late June, Tiffany introduced kitten Petals to the world with a trio of photos shared on her Instagram page. Trump hasn’t shown Orange Crush on her own social media pages yet, but it seems that she likely will soon.

Tiffany was swept up in a bit of drama over the past week as her father’s personal secretary was abruptly fired. The Inquisitr explained that Madeleine Westerhout had apparently told some reporters some juicy tidbits about the president’s allegedly strained relationship with Tiffany and that led to Westerhout’s exit from the administration.

For her part, Tiffany Trump seems determined to stay above the fray. She hasn’t commented on the Westerhout headlines directly, and she’s been doing her own thing, embracing her first days back at Georgetown and now adopting Orange Crush with her boyfriend. Her supporters will be anxious to see more of the duo’s kittens together once the first daughter is ready to share more via her Instagram page.