Ashanti Looks Like A Snack In Short Dress At Cheetos Event

Countless celebrities from around the world have been flocking to New York City recently to participate in the fashionable festivities surrounding New York Fashion Week. It seems R&B diva Ashanti is one of them, although the event she attended recently had more to do with snack food than haute couture. The beauty attended a Cheetos Flamin’ Haute event looking smoking hot in a black mini dress that hugged all her curves.

In the snap she shared on Instagram, Ashanti posed on a couch that was made to look like a pair of bright orange lips. Behind her was a sassy sign that seemed appropriate, given that Ashanti truly did look like a snack in the tiny dress she rocked to the event. The dress had a straight neckline that her cleavage was spilling out of, and voluminous sleeves that added a bit of visual interest to the look.

The sexiest part of the outfit, however, was the length — the mini dress allowed Ashanti to flaunt her curvaceous legs, which she crossed in the photo as she posed for the camera. She accentuated her legs even more by adding a pair of stiletto heels to her look. Her hair was down in a long, sleek sheet and she rocked a bit of bling to finish the ensemble, including statement earrings that draped down her neck.

Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post received over 89,000 likes within just 16 hours. Her fans couldn’t agree more that she looked tasty in the picture — although a few suggested she was being too modest and that she was more of a meal than a snack.

“They spelled “Thanksgiving meal” wrong! Slay!” one fan said.

“Nah baby you the whole meal with dessert,” another stated in the comments section.

Another fan called Ashanti “the baddest woman in the game.”

Loading...

While she may be back in New York City now, Ashanti has been jetting around the world this past summer working on various projects.

In a few posts from late August, she spent some time shooting a music video in the Florida Keys. She also flaunted her voluptuous body in tiny swimsuits and skimpy stage outfits while enjoying the island life in Barbados.

The curvy bombshell is completely fearless when it comes to showing off her body. In fact, when she joined forces with the brand Pretty Little Thing for a collaboration line of swimwear and other summer looks, she herself donned nearly every look to show her fans just how amazing each piece was on a curvy figure.