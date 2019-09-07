‘Project Runway’ Star Chris March Dies Of Heart Attack At 56

Project Runway star Chris March has died at the age of 56. The breakout Bravo star designed outfits for major A-list celebrities like Madonna and Meryl Streep.

According to TMZ, the designer had been facing some health issues in recent years, but the heart attack that ended his life on Thursday afternoon came as a surprise. Chris had been in and out of the hospital over recent months and suffered injuries from a fall two years ago, when he hit his head. At that time, he apparently laid in his apartment for four days before waking up and calling 911.

The designer was placed into a medically-induced coma and had organ failure before doctors were able to turn things around.

Despite the challenges he was facing with his health, Chris was doing what he loved right up until his death.

Chris rocketed to fame after appearing on Season 4 of Project Runway. He was a finalist on that season, and later appeared on Project Runway All Stars. Prior to that, he was given his own spinoff on Bravo called Mad Fashion. He could also be seen on The Real Housewives of New York City, where he was spotted helping to dress Sonja Morgan.

As a designer, Chris dressed Madonna, Meryl Streep, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Chrissy Teigen, and Jennifer Coolidge. He also designed for Broadway shows and Cirque du Soleil.

Andy Cohen paid tribute to the star with a photo of him and Chris in costumes.

“This is how I’m going to remember Chris March, dressed as Lisa Vanderpump as I wear a Giggy costume he made for one of our first Halloween specials,” Cohen posted on Instagram. “He had a big booming laugh; he was a joy and delight.”

According to EW, a Bravo spokesperson also expressed their condolences.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Chris March’s passing. He was a favorite among Bravo fans and the fashion community. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. He will truly be missed,” they said.

Chris, like many Americans, was facing financial issues related to his recovery. He had set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to cover his medical costs.

Loading...

“I have recently run into several setbacks in my recovery, the biggest one being that my medical insurance went up over 500 percent at the beginning of 2019,” he revealed.

He opened up about being in need of physical therapy, leg braces, hearing aids, and couldn’t live in his apartment as he had been.