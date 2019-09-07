Kacey Musgraves Looks Smoking Hot In Las Vegas Tour Stop

Country cutie Kacey Musgraves recently shared a picture-filled Instagram post that brought her 1.6 million followers along with her on the Las Vegas stop of her “Oh, What a World” tour.

The first snap she shared was a faraway view, taken from the perspective of someone watching from the audience. Kacey was just a small figure visible in the middle of the shot, with a colorful stage background behind her.

The second shot tantalized her fans by giving them a glimpse at Kacey’s stage attire. The country crooner isn’t just wearing jeans and button-down shirts when she takes the stage — she’s going all-out in outfits that reveal her insane body. The look she rocked in the second snap was a nude dress that clung to every inch of her curves. The material incorporated plenty of sequins that shimmered under the bright stage lights, and the short length showcased her incredible legs. Kacey’s back was to the camera for the snap, but with her brunette locks cascading down her back and the stage lights illuminating her body, she looked breathtaking.

The fourth snap in the series was likewise smoking hot. In that particular shot, Kacey’s silhouette was illuminated by a colorful light arched across the stage. The outline of her legs and toned physique had her followers drooling and wanting more.

Kacey finished the post with several more shots of herself in the gorgeous nude gown that highlighted her body from every angle. She made sure to tag everyone responsible for creating the look in the caption of the post, from the individuals who did her hair and makeup to the designer behind the gorgeous dress.

Her followers absolutely loved getting a glimpse of what Kacey’s tour was like, and the post quickly received over 61,000 likes. Many of Kacey’s fans simply couldn’t contain themselves, and showered her with compliments in the comments section.

Christian Cowan, the designer behind the gown she rocked in the photos, commented “so perfect!”

Another fan said, “Kacey the definition of slim thick.”

Loading...

“That dress! It’s the reason I fainted I couldn’t handle it!” another fan joked.

Several fans who actually had the opportunity to attend the show that Kacey captured in her Instagram post shared how much they loved the performance.

“I was at your Vegas show! It was absolutely amazing! Keep killing it girl!”

Fans who want the chance to see Kacey perform live have plenty of opportunities in 2019, from additional stops in the “Oh, What a World” tour to various music festivals. Kacey will be everywhere from Toronto to Nashville to New Orleans in the next few months, taking to the stage to do what she does best.