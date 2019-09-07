Ashley Tisdale Flaunts Long, Lean Legs In Tiny Daisy Dukes

The former Disney Channel star showed off her incredible assets.

Ashley Tisdale shared her love of lazy mornings with a sexy new post on Instagram. In the black-and-white photo, the High School Musical star perched on her honeycomb-tiled kitchen counter, gazing into the camera while sipping coffee. She wore a white button down shirt tucked into a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that put her long, lean legs on full display. The actress paired her California cool look with numerous bracelets and rings. Her shoulder-length highlighted hair was down in loose waves and Ashley opted for minimal makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

Fans were quick to compliment the former Disney Channel star.

“Wow, you are so beautiful,” wrote a fan.

“[You’re] so sexy to me honey,” added another.

“Someone here does not ever skip leg day,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The sexy snap has racked up more than 69,000 likes.

The 34-year-old works hard to maintain her incredible body. In 2017, the Suite Life of Zac and Cody actress opened up about her strict diet to People magazine. She explained that having a healthy diet helps her look and feel her best.

“For me, it’s all about feeling good…” explained Ashley. “I recently found out what my food sensitivities are, so I had to cut dairy out and certain other foods that weren’t good for me. Also, as much as I love carbs I cut them down a lot. I allow myself to have them once a week.”

The “Love Me & Let Me Go” singer revealed that she typically eats a protein shake for breakfast, a salad for lunch, and steak with roasted vegetables for dinner. As for snacks, she usually eats hard-boiled eggs, kiwis, peppered salami, and strawberries. Ashley also mentioned that she drinks at least eight glasses of water a day.

“Drinking plenty of water and sleep are my biggest beauty tips,” said the actress.

In a 2015 interview with Health magazine, Ashley discussed her workout routine. Ashley revealed she exercises at least an hour everyday and her go-to workouts are kickboxing and sculpt yoga. She confided that she does not like doing cardio. She explained that she used to attend spin classes but felt frustrated when she realized she wasn’t burning that many calories. She also felt the workout was causing her to gain too much muscle. She added that once she stopped going to spin classes, her body completely leaned out.

To see more of Ashley, be sure to follow her Instagram account.