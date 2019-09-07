‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska DeBoer Shares Big Love For Daughter Aubree On Her 10th Birthday

Chelsea Houska DeBoer and her family are celebrating a big event this weekend. The Teen Mom 2 star’s oldest daughter, Aubree, is turning 10-years-old, and Houska couldn’t resist getting a little mushy over the milestone via social media.

Saturday morning, Chelsea shared a photo to her Instagram page showing her hugging Aubree. Houska’s daughter is grinning as she looks toward the camera, and Chelsea has her eyes squeezed tight as she gives her girl a big bear hug.

The Teen Mom 2 star wrote a sweet caption to go along with the photo, sharing her amazement that Aubree has somehow turned 10. Of course, it is Aubree’s birth that led to Chelsea’s involvement in reality television all those years ago.

Chelsea was a 17-year-old teen living in South Dakota when she and her boyfriend, Adam Lind, welcomed baby Aubree Skye in 2009 and were featured on the show 16 and Pregnant. Fans know that the relationship between Chelsea and Adam was frequently strained in those early days, and as her IMDb page notes, the family’s challenges were further documented on the show Teen Mom 2, beginning in 2011.

Several years ago, Chelsea met and started dating Cole DeBoer. They got married in 2016, and Cole has since formally adopted Aubree. The couple has added Watson Cole and Layne Ettie to the family as well.

More than 5.7 million fans follow Chelsea’s Instagram page to stay in-the-know with all of her family’s antics. This post wishing Aubree a happy birthday was an immediate hit, as more than 150,000 followers liked the post in just the first 45 minutes after the Teen Mom 2 star initially shared it.

Almost 1,000 people commented in that same timeframe, with people praising Chelsea and sending Aubree birthday wishes. Many Teen Mom fans praised Chelsea for being a great mom, noting that she’s done a fabulous job through the years.

As fans know, several of the gals from the Teen Mom franchise have struggled to find their way after having their first kids. Amber Portwood and Jenelle Evans, for example, have faced numerous legal issues over the years and have had custody issues at times as well. Catelynn Baltierra has struggled with mental health issues, and Farrah Abraham is often making headlines for one outrageous reason or another.

On the other hand, Chelsea is one of the Teen Mom franchise stars who has navigated fame and teen motherhood quite well. She inspires many of her fans, and it’s posts like this birthday one for Aubree that send her followers into overdrive in sharing their love.