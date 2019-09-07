WWE Rumors: Spoilers For Upcoming Draft Revealed

The Inquisitr recently reported that WWE is set to host another draft in the coming weeks. With SmackDown Live debuting on FOX in October and NXT moving to the USA Network later this month, the company wants to settle on exclusive rosters for its television brands once and for all.

The new Superstar Shake-Up will reportedly be presented like a genuine sports draft, which reaffirms the rumors that SmackDown Live will be a sports-centric show going forward. However, a new draft means more superstars changing shows, and that’s always an exciting time for the WWE Universe.

As documented by WrestleTalk, WWE may have already spoiled a few surprises. The latest Smackdown Live advertisement on Fox has revealed four Monday Night Raw superstars who could be joining the blue brand in the upcoming draft.

The promotional features Rey Mysterio, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, and Becky Lynch, suggesting that they will be jumping ship in the coming weeks.

The inclusion of Rey Mysterio supports recent rumors that Fox is keen to have the high-flying veteran be a part of the blue brand in a bid to appeal to Hispanic viewers. As reported by PWInsider, Fox reportedly wants to stack the show with Hispanic stars for their FOX Deportes Spanish language station.

This also explains why Andrade and Zelina Vega were recently drafted back to the blue brand shortly after leaving for Monday Night Raw following the last Superstar Shake-up. Judging by these developments, it appears that FOX has been influencing WWE’s creative decisions these past few months.

Given that Becky Lynch is one of WWE’s biggest stars, it’s unsurprising to learn that FOX wants her to be exclusive to their network. It’s also believed that Ronda Rousey will be making her way to SmackDown Live when she returns from her time off, so having her main rival on the blue show makes sense.

If Lynch is hopping over to the other show, she’ll most likely drop the Raw Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks at the upcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view. However, with Bayley turning heel on Lynch, she has a rivalry waiting for her on SmackDown Live.

It’s also highly likely that some NXT stars will be split between the main roster shows, while some established superstars in need of rejuvenation might appear on the development brand now that it’s going mainstream. Who goes where, though, remains to be seen until after the next draft.