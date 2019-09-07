Colton Underwood Says He Would ‘Never Air Anybody Else’s Dirty Laundry’ Amid Claims That He’s A Bad Kisser

'The Bachelor' star responds to trash talk about his kissing skills.

Colton Underwood is finally responding to the trash talk about his kissing skills as described by the females on Bachelor in Paradise. The Bachelor star told Us Weekly he was surprised that a conversation about his kissing prowess — or lack thereof — made it on to the ABC dating show that he is not a part of this season.

“They film a lot of hours, I don’t know how that ended up making the cut, but it did, so the only person who really matters that likes my kissing is Cassie at this point. Cassie said I was a good kisser so that’s all that matters.”

The Bachelor fan favorite added that there are “preferences” with kissing and that couples have to work together to get it right over time.

Colton also made it clear he would “never air anybody else’s dirty laundry,” especially on television. His comments seem to throw shade at his Bachelor castoffs Caitlin Clemmens, Sydney Lotuaco, and Tayshia Adams, who were seen on Bachelor in Paradise trashing his kissing skills.

“It’s not the world’s business to know that. I think it’s sort of an intimate thing that should remain — I mean even if you break up with your ex, you’re not going to go, ‘Oh, he was a bad kisser.'”

Earlier this week, Colton posted then quickly deleted a photo of Broadway’s Mean Girls cast and compared it to the current season of Bachelor in Paradise. The former NFL player told Us he removed the post from Instagram because he “felt bad” about it and wanted to focus on spreading positivity.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, last month Colton’s kissing skills were called into question by three of his rejected ladies who all agreed his technique was the worst. Us Weekly noted that Colton’s Bachelor exes, Caitlin, Sydney, and Tayshia all told Paradise cast mate Derek Peth that Colton was the worst kisser they’ve ever encountered.

But Colton’s final Bachelor pick took to social media to defend her man. Cassie posted a GIF of her and Colton locking lips and called her boyfriend a “good kisser.”

Loading...

kiss me dammit you good kisser you pic.twitter.com/MAq74XxH33 — Cassie Randolph (@CassieRandolph) August 27, 2019

Of course, Colton’s kissing, while rampant, was not the biggest topic on his season of The Bachelor. The 27-year-old’s status as a virgin remained the hottest topic that everyone was talking about. Between that and his famous fence jump, his alleged bad kissing didn’t seem important at all.

The new season of ABC’s The Bachelor will begin filming later this fall.