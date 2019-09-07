Joe Biden Calls Donald Trump The Wrong Name In Another Freudian Slip

'Biden just misspoke and called Donald Trump 'Donald Hump,'' a political reporter on the campaign trail tweeted.

Democratic candidate for president and former Vice President Joe Biden made yet another slip-of-the-tongue on Saturday when the presidential hopeful seemed to mistakenly refer to President Donald Trump as “Donald Hump.”

The news came in a tweet around 10 a.m. Saturday morning from Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Epstein.

“Biden just misspoke and called Donald Trump ‘Donald Hump,'” Epstein tweeted. “He quickly corrected himself and said it was ‘a Freudian slip.'”

Twitter wasn’t short of opinions on the former vice president’s mistake.

David Mack, an editor at BuzzFeed News, shared the post on Twitter and told his followers that if he had to see the news of Biden’s latest gaffe, so did they.

Still, others on Twitter seemed a little more concerned than entertained with the 76-year-old’s self-described “Freudian slip.”

“[S]hocked no reporters have written about deficits in word choice retrieval re: Biden,” a Twitter user replying to Epstein’s tweet about the gaffe posted. The user, who appears to be a supporter of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s bid for the White House, expressed concerns about the aging candidate. “It’s normal during aging and obvious. Both getting the wrong word, slow to get the right one or not getting it at all.”

Biden’s mistake comes in a string of awkward gaffes that have recently made the news, as Obama’s former right-hand man tries to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination for president to take on Donald Trump in next year’s general election.

Last month, following mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, the former Delaware senator misidentified the shooting locations as Houston and Michigan in a speech, according to a previous report from The Inquisitr.

According to USA Today, Biden has owned up to his many gaffes, saying he believes they are “small potatoes” when compared to the intentionally false and misleading claims made by the 45th president. According to the USA Today report, Biden has previously described himself as a “gaffe machine.”

Loading...

Joe Biden Echoes Andrew Yang On 'Late Show With Stephen Colbert,' Warns Of 'Fourth Industrial Revolution'. #USPolitics #Politics https://t.co/B4oaQ6BWUC — INQUISITR (@theinquisitr) September 7, 2019

The former vice president also said last month that he had met with the students from Parkland, Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the location of a February 2018 mass shooting that left 17 dead and 17 others injured, when he was vice president following the deadly shooting. But as USA Today noted, current Vice President Mike Pence was in that role following the 2018 shooting, not Biden. Though, as USA Today noted, Biden did meet with the shooting survivors, just not as the country’s second in command.

Biden continued to slip up at a speech at the Iowa State Fair last month. In the speech, the presidential primary hopeful said that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” As USA Today noted, Biden quickly added wealthy, black, and asian in an attempt to rectify the apparent slip.