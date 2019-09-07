‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Nothing But A T-Shirt With Zero Makeup

She’s been dubbed the “most beautiful girl in the world.” Thylane Blondeau gained the moniker as her career in the modeling world climbed, and at just 18, this rising star is turning heads wherever she goes. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today seem to be proof that the model deserves the superlative given to her.

As the newspaper reports, Thylane was spotted in Los Angeles, California on Friday. The brunette was with her boyfriend Milane Meritte, and the pair was photographed engaging in a bit of PDA. However, the photos also showcased the model’s insane beauty, showing just how much she shines with virtually no effort.

Thylane was snapped sporting a casual look. The French native was rocking a long black t-shirt, with an image of Whitney Houston on it, that she wore as a dress. The fabrics had a washed-out finish, giving the whole outfit a grunge feel. She accessorized the look with a pair of lace-up sneakers and white socks. The model’s long and toned legs were on display, although fans may have found their eyes drawn to Thylane’s face. With zero makeup on, the 18-year-old appeared to be glowing. She was absolutely beautiful. The brunette wore her long hair down, with a breeze seemingly blowing the locks around her face.

Thylane is the daughter of TV presenter Véronika Loubry and soccer player Patrick Blondeau. The model’s career got off to an early start, with her walking the Jean-Paul Gaultier runway when she was just four years old. She has since been tapped as the face of many luxury brands, including Dolce & Gabbana.

In an interview with Frivolette, Thylane seemed unwilling to acknowledge her status as the “world’s most beautiful girl,” although she was quick to name-drop famous beauty icons as her style inspiration.

“Bella and Gigi Hadid – these are my sources of fashion inspiration. And I’m looking for my style. Rather, I’m seventeen and I’m trying to find my own style. I’ll launch my own brand in September and you’ll see,” she told the media outlet.

Clearly, she’s not lacking in ambition.

The model also spoke out about social media. At the time of the interview, Thylane had 2.2 million Instagram followers, although the figure has since risen to 3.1 million.

“You know, this does not affect me in any way. I’m still young, I’m pleased. And I try to do everything for my “Thylaners” – I talk with them all the time, and often my mother helps me to answer messages,” she added.

Thylane’s Instagram is followed by celebrities, including actress Chloe Grace Moretz, singer Madison Beer, and Midnight Sun star Bella Thorne. Fans wishing to see more of the model should follow her Instagram.