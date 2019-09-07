Swedish Bombshell Elsa Hosk Sets Instagram On Fire In Topless Photos And Video

Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk gave fans an eyeful on Saturday when she posted topless photos and videos on her Instagram account. In the images, she was rocking a very long voluminous blond ponytail.

“This hair is good for my soul,” the thirty-year-old Swedish model wrote in the caption of the video post.

In the short clips, Elsa hit a number of striking poses in front of a mirror that showed off her ethereal physical features. The post triggered lots of effusive praise from her followers in the comments, including some from fellow models.

Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model Robin Holzken posted a very enthusiastic comment filled with emojis. IMG Model Inka Williams did the same.

Her non-celebrity fans chimed in, too.

“How can someone be so perfect,” wrote one commenter.

“Omg this is unreal,” added another.

“I love you to the moon and back,” commented a third infatuated follower.

One fan found that her facial features resembled a particular fantasy creature.

“Are you an elf?” they asked.

Others compared her to another very famous celebrity who also wears high ponytails.

“ARIANA GRANDE IS DREAMING TO BE YOU!!!!” a fan wrote.

In the photos’ caption, Elsa hinted the hair was part of her outfit for the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party that is held yearly during New York Fashion Week.

Based on photos published by Celeb Mafia, Elsa did wear the ponytail to the party along with a long, slinky Grecian-looking white dress with a sleek metallic detail at the waist. The model shared a photo of herself in the dress at the party in her Instagram stories.

Although Elsa seems to be very confident in her physical attractiveness, in an interview with Net-a-Porter she confessed to being “goofy” and very different from her “model” persona.

“In my head, I’m so not sexy at all. I’m goofy and totally normal,” she said. “It’s a character that I get into. And then, in my real life…I become sort of anti-that.”

She also confessed to wanting to switch off that public persona when she’s out in the world doing regular everyday things. Elsa confessed that she was on a plane once when a man asked her if she was a Victoria’s Secret Angel and she told him no.

“When I’m all made up and in my lingerie, yes, I am, but not now. I’m such a private person, and if I’m working, it’s all good, but on my own time, I wish that I could shut it off,” she said.