Sierra Skye Flaunts Booty & Gets Groped By Boyfriend In NSFW Instagram Shot

Blonde bombshell Sierra Skye is no stranger to flaunting her dangerous curves for the camera. She’s constantly sharing sizzling shots with her 4.1 million Instagram followers that highlight all her assets. She’s a solo superstar, however — nearly every shot she takes is a selfie flaunting her curves with no one else in the picture. The focus is always entirely on her, her outfit, and whatever skin it exposes.

In her latest post, Skye mixed it up a little bit by including another person in the shot — her boyfriend, influencer Roman Palumbo. Skye shared the intimate snap in honor of Palumbo’s birthday, as she stated in the caption, and the overall shot had her followers stunned.

In the picture, Skye rocked a piece of black lingerie that left very little to the imagination. The outfit featured panels of sheer black mesh as well as lace, and the thong cut left her booty on full display. She amped up the look even more with the accessories, adding a pearl necklace, large hoop earrings, and a pair of thigh-high white boots.

Skye posed with her back to the camera, baring her booty, which Palumbo grabbed as he stared into the camera. While Skye looked bedroom-ready, Palumbo was wearing a blue suit for the snap.

Her followers loved the sizzling shot and it received over 102,000 likes within just seven hours. The post was certainly a huge departure from Skye’s other selfies in which she’s flaunting her own curves solo.

In February 2019, Sierra Skye chatted with swimsuit brand Oh Polly on YouTube and discussed how she met Palumbo.

“I met Roman just through a mutual friend, we met about five years ago, and we just are from the same area so we just met through a mutual friend.”

The blonde bombshell has become a master at finding unique swimsuits that allow her assets to be on full display. Her physique looks incredible in just about anything she puts on, so plenty of brands are eager to have her rock their pieces.

In the video with Oh Polly, Skye also revealed that it’s not easy to get her enviable physique — it requires plenty of time at the gym. According to Skye, she does an hour of cardio six days per week, as well as schedules HIIT training with her personal trainer three days per week.

The blonde beauty is dedicated to maintaining her incredible body, and is willing to put in the work to achieve that goal.