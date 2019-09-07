Kaia Gerber, 18, Shuts Down NYFW In Dominatrix Versace Corset, Leather Micro-Skirt & Knee Boots

Kaia Gerber is definitely getting noticed. The 18-year-old daughter to supermodel Cindy Crawford is en route to becoming a legend on her mother’s level, with her most recent New York Fashion Week appearance being living proof. The model rocked up to a late birthday bash celebrating her 18 years last night, with her outfit ticking boxes for just about everything.

As Daily Mail reports, Kaia opted for a dangerous and dominatrix-style getup that the newspaper was quick to liken to one worn by Cindy back in 1990. Kaia’s Versace ensemble appeared to mirror the one Crawford famously wore, although Gerber had made it her own.

The model appeared sexy beyond belief in a strappy and banded black corset top with a bustier-like finish and a statement choker collar. The paneled and eye-catching upper had been paired with a daring black leather micro-skirt – both its short length and a slit rising up Kaia’s thigh served to showcase the teenager’s insanely long legs and slim waist, with strapped boots bearing gold details further elongating the model’s pins. Kaia was pulling off the dominatrix look with remarkable ease, with bombshell and pouffy hair, and smokey dark eye makeup enhancing the feel even more.

Kaia’s mother appeared in tow: Cindy was rocking a Cleopatra-style ensemble comprised of a metallic gold jumpsuit with a glittery wig.

Kaia Gerber celebrates turning 18 by dressing like a dominatrix as she steps out with mystery man at her star-studded birthday party https://t.co/VK66rFT2rV — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 7, 2019

As Daily Mail reports, Kaia’s 18 years were marked by a major Vogue feature that saw the model speak about turning older via YouTube.

“Being 18…means independence. Age is very much so a concept, I think it places a label on you,” Kaia said.

“Ever since I was younger people told me I was a really old soul. Because I felt like I understood things I never learned. I would tell my younger self to worry a little bit less. And how beauty and confidence all comes from how you feel inside. I just hope the next 18 years I can spend learning more and educating myself more,” she added.

Kaia’s career seems to be sky-rocketing. The model landed her first high-profile modeling gig at the age of 10, with Versace choosing her for a child campaign. Things have evolved, though. Kaia now walks the runway adult-style for major designer labels, with Fendi, Chanel, and Prada already under her belt. Kaia had even collaborated with the late Chanel director Karl Lagerfeld for a clothing collection.

