Pamela Anderson Praised For Her Composure After Being Attacked By ‘The View’ Co-Hosts

Pamela Anderson is being praised for how she handed herself on Friday’s episode of The View. The former Baywatch star, 52, shut down the panelists on the ABC talk show as they attacked her friendship with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and questioned her devotion to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Anderson blasted the “smear campaign” she thinks is against Assange in the U.S. as she went head to head with View co-host Meghan McCain. The controversial View panelist called Assange a “cyber-terrorist” who leaked classified documents that put the U.S. military at risk. Anderson fired back that the military has put many innocent lives at risk.

When View host Joy Behar seemed to argue Assange was “responsible” for Trump’s election after he leaked private conversations from Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, Anderson fired back that “Hillary Clinton is responsible for Trump.”

It should be noted that Anderson moved to France after Trump was elected president.

In a separate segment, Anderson was asked about her record number of Playboy magazine covers and her close friendship with the magazine’s late founder, Hugh Hefner. When it was suggested that Hefner exploited women, Anderson fired back to say the women in Playboy exploited themselves because they had a choice whether to pose for the magazine or not. The Baywatch star added that Hefner “empowered” women and was a huge advocate for women’s rights.

Interestingly, after the panel accused Hefner of objectifying women, they switched the conversation to rave about Anderson’s provocative red Baywatch swimsuit.

After Anderson’s fiery appearance on The View, fans flocked to her latest Instagram post to congratulate her for holding her own against the panel of “bullies” on the ABC talk show.

“Great job on The View today dealing with the bullies,” wrote one fan.

“Your composure today on The View was incredible!” wrote another. “Thank you for standing up for those who can’t and for your years of tireless years of dedication to some of the most important issues that trouble our planet.”

“You were amazingly composed, articulate, and very patient today on The View. They were very snarky to you and you remained the classy woman you are,” a third follower added.

“Fabulous job on the view!!! Those women should be ashamed of themselves especially McCain!!!” wrote a fourth Anderson fan.

Anderson may be known for her pinup girl looks, but she is an avid animal rights activist and has been outspoken on many other causes, including her concerns about driver regulations in the private ground transportation industry.

You can see the model hold her own on The View in the clips below.

