Hilde Osland Flaunts Curves & Cleavage From All Angles In Latest Post

Hilde Osland is enjoying the first few days of spring in Perth, Australia. On Saturday, she updated her Instagram account with a snap that highlighted her fabulous figure.

In the post, Osland wore a white crop top with a plunging neckline that showed plenty of cleavage. The top had an interesting cutout design that featured fabric gathered around a metal ring. The ring sat just below Osland’s breasts, drawing the eye to the beauty’s voluptuous chest. Sections of the top wrapped around the model’s upper waist, accentuating her hourglass figure. The fabric tied in the back, giving the look a feminine touch. The blond bombshell paired the shirt with snug blue jeans that highlighted her curvy derrière. She also wore a white headband in her signature long, blond hair, which was down in loose waves. She had a full face of makeup and accessorized her casual look with a small pair of hoop earrings.

As she often likes to do, Osland shared a series of five photos of herself in the sexy outfit. Each snap showed the beauty from different angles, giving her viewers plenty to get excited about. Some of the shots showed the stunner from the front, smiling for the camera as the wind blew through her hair. Two other shots captured Osland’s perfect backside in the skintight jeans, and a final photo showed the model from the side, which highlighted her bosom and trim abs.

In the post’s caption, Osland said the weather was beginning to show signs of spring.

The post captured the attention of the model’s 1.4 million followers, who weren’t shy to express their fondness for her in the comments.

“l love waking up to see you,” one admirer wrote.

“Beautiful belly button and wow your outfit,” said another.

A third follower told Osland she defined hotness and sexiness, adding that she looked “ravishingly gorgeous n adorably stunning.”

It is not unusual for Osland’s fans to rave over her snaps. She seems to know exactly what her followers love to see. From bikinis to blue jeans, the model looks fantastic in whatever she happens to be wearing, and many of the beauty’s fans cannot help but gush over how beautiful she looks in her photos.

One follower told Osland that she should win “model of all time” because she was “THE model,” adding that she was a dream.

“You are simply one of the most gorgeous women to i [sic] have ever seen.” another admirer wrote.

Fans who want to see more of Osland can follow her Instagram account.