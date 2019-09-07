Hilde Osland Flaunts Curves & Cleavage From All Angles In Latest Post

Hilde Osland is enjoying the first few days of spring Perth, Australia, and on Saturday, she updated her Instagram account with a snap that highlighted her fabulous figure.

In the post, Osland wore a white crop top with a plunging neckline that showed plenty of cleavage. The top had an interesting cutout design that featured fabric gathered around a metal ring. The ring sat just below Osland’s breasts, drawing the eye to the beauty’s voluptuous chest. Sections of the top wrapped around Osland’s upper waist, accentuating her hourglass figure. The fabric tied in the back, giving the look a feminine touch. The blond bombshell paired the shirt with snug blue jeans that highlighted her curvy derrière. The model wore a white headband in her signature long, blond hair, which was down in loose waves. She wore a full face of makeup and accessorized her causal look with a small pair of hoop earrings.

As she often likes to do, Osland shared a series of five photos of her in the sexy outfit. Each snap showed the beauty from different angles, giving her viewers plenty to get excited about. A couple of shots showed the stunner from the front. Osland smiled for the camera as the wind blew through her hair. Two shots showed captured Osland’s perfect backside in the skintight jeans. One photo showed Osland from the side, highlighting her bosom and trim abs.

In the post’s caption, Osland said that the weather was beginning to show sings of spring Australia.

“l love waking up to see you,” one admirer wrote.

“Beautiful belly button and wow your outfit,” said another.

One follower told Osland she defined hotness and sexiness, adding that she looked “ravishingly gorgeous n adorably stunning.”

One fan told the beauty that her smile made his day.

Many of the beauty’s fans cannot help but gush over how beautiful Osland looks in her photos.

One follower told Osland that she should win “model of all time” because she was “THE model,” adding that she was a dream.

“You are simply one of the most gorgeous women to i have ever seen.” one admirer wrote.

It is not unusual for Osland’s fans to rave over her snaps. She seems to know exactly what her 1.4 million followers love to see. From bikinis to blue jeans, Osland looks fantastic in whatever she happens to be wearing.

