Kendall Jenner’s Handkerchief-Print Versace Dress May Be The Sexiest Thing She’s Ever Worn

Kendall Jenner has delivered another knockout look. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is known for rocking an often-offbeat wardrobe, although her appearance in New York City last night definitely wasn’t going down the athleisure and heels route. The 23-year-old was photographed in what may just be the sexiest thing she’s ever worn. If camisole style, lace, and a strappy mini dress with a stunning Versace print don’t tick all the boxes for sexiness, fans will likely be wondering what does.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed Kendall on her way to dinner. The model had slipped her Amazonian frame into a slinky, silky-looking number from the luxury Italian brand, with the high-end fabrics definitely flying the flag for Versace’s renowned luxurious edge. The lingerie-style dress boasted a regal color palette from gold-yellow, black, and hot pink, with a handkerchief print of swirls and crest motifs upping the elegance. The dress was a short one, flashing the model’s ultra-long legs, with the strappy finish showcasing Kendall’s lean and toned upper body.

Kendall looked nothing short of ravishing, with an eye-catching bronzed glow to her skin that likely had many heads turning. The Adidas spokesperson paired her dress with barely-there strappy heels and simple earrings. With no handbag, the lack of accessories was unusual for Kendall, but it seemed to make the model and her killer dress stand out even more.

Kendall Jenner shows off luxurious taste in handkerchief print Versace dress during NYFW https://t.co/eY9hjPUu9A — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 7, 2019

Kendall’s love of Versace comes with quite a history. Earlier this year, the model donned a custom-made, orange and feather-adorned Versace gown for her 2019 Met Gala appearance along with her sister Kylie, who wore a similar purple dress from the same fashion house. The sisters’ appearance at the Gala proved to be a major headline-maker. Kendall has also, of course, walked the runway for the Italian fashion giant.

The star’s entire family seems close to Donatella Versace. Older sister Kim Kardashian famously wore a liquid-effect gold Versace dress to the 2018 Met Gala, and Donatella herself appeared on the 38-year-old’s social media feed when Kim wore the dress. One year earlier, Kylie rocked Versace for the 2017 Met Gala.

As fashion icons come, Kendall is definitely up there. While the star’s sisters often come dripping in designer monograms, Kendall seems to switch up her looks. The high-end feel is often there, but so are low-frills denim looks and the model’s tomboy edge. Speaking to Vogue, Kendall appeared prepared to admit that she’s made some style mistakes.

Loading...

“Don’t get me started! When I was younger, I had zero sense of style. I couldn’t do my make-up – I was just a mess, but I just didn’t care about anything except for horses,” she told the magazine.

Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her Instagram.