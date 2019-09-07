‘Kim Kardashian’s Doppelgänger’ Kami Osman Flaunts Her Cleavage In Sultry Selfie

Instagram users may often have to make a double-take after seeing Kami Osman’s account. It’s not just her stunning beauty that earns their notice, but also the fact that she looks so similar to reality superstar Kim Kardashian West that she has been dubbed the famous celebrity’s doppelgänger.

The two look so alike that Osman was even invited onto an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, the relationship between the two near twins has grown frosty since Kami called out Kim for wearing a dress to the Met Gala that looked suspiciously similar to her own birthday look.

Though Kami is not yet at Kim levels of fame, she nonetheless has a huge social media fandom of over 772,000 followers. Kami is sure not to disappoint her fans, regularly posting updates about her life, like a sultry selfie posted yesterday evening.

In the picture, Kami was reclining on a sofa when it appeared she decided to unwrap her bathroom to reveal the smallest of strapless Barbie-pink bralettes. The bralette not only showcases her ample cleavage, but is also placed so low down that she is dangerously close to a nip slip.

Completing the picture was a simple gold choker. Kami is posed cocking her head in a way that surely teased her besotted fans.

The shot soon earned over 12,000 likes and more than 100 comments.

“Okay but how are you so gorgeous,” asked a user, who also added the crown emoji.

“You stunner,” echoed another, with two heart-eye emoji.

“Obsessed,” added a third, with several pink hearts.

Kami seems to enjoy wearing the Barbie pink color, as she recently sizzled in a similarly shaded bikini in a picture that nearly brought Instagram to its knees.

In the picture, Kami sports a triangle string top so small that it barely contains her assets, revealing huge amounts of under and sideboob. The bikini bottom is just as teeny, just barely protecting her modesty as her killer curves are on full display.

Her hair is voluminous and side-swept, and she wore no other accessories — keeping the focus purely on her phenomenal body. For her pose, the brunette bombshell looks out pensively despite surely knowing she would be driving her followers wild.

Loading...

Fans loved the update, where it earned over 25,500 likes and more than 200 comments.

“Actually perfect,” complimented a fan, with a heart-eye emoji.

“Hotter than the sun,” added another, with two kissing-face emoji.

“A literal goddess,” concluded a third, with several pink hearts.