‘Kim Kardashian’s Doppelgänger’ Kami Osman Flaunts Her Cleavage In Sultry Selfie

Instagram users may often have to do a double take after seeing Kami Osman’s account. However, it’s not just the model’s stunning beauty that can cause those scrolling through the social media site to take notice. Some fans have compared Kami to reality superstar Kim Kardashian West, even going so far as to dub Kami as the famous celebrity’s doppelgänger.

Kami’s looks caught the attention of Kim, who invited her doppelgänger to appear on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, the relationship between the two near twins has grown frosty recently, ever since Kami called out Kim for wearing a dress to the Met Gala that looked suspiciously similar to Kami’s own birthday look.

Although Kami has not yet reached Kim levels of fame, she nonetheless has a huge social media fandom of over 772,000 followers. The model is sure not to disappoint her fans, regularly posting updates about her life. Last night was no different, as Kami posted a sultry selfie to her account.

In the picture, Kami was reclining on a sofa when it appeared she decided to unwrap her bathrobe to reveal her wearing a tiny strapless Barbie-pink bandeau top. The top showed off her ample cleavage and was worn so low as to cause fears of a potential nip slip.

Completing the picture was a simple gold choker and very minimal makeup. Kami posed by cocking her head to the side, in a way that surely teased her besotted fans.

The shot soon earned over 12,000 likes and more than 100 comments.

“Okay but how are you so gorgeous,” asked a user, who also added the crown emoji.

“You stunner,” echoed another, with two heart-eye emoji.

“Obsessed,” added a third, with several pink hearts.

Kami seems to enjoy wearing the Barbie pink color, as she recently sizzled in a similarly shaded bikini in a picture that nearly brought Instagram to its knees.

In the picture, Kami sported a triangle string top so small that it barely contained her assets, revealing huge amounts of under and sideboob. The bikini bottom was just as teeny, barely protecting her modesty as her killer curves were on full display.

Her hair was voluminous and side-swept, and she wore no other accessories — keeping the focus purely on her phenomenal body. For her pose, the brunette bombshell looked pensively out the window, despite surely knowing she would be driving her followers wild.

Fans loved the update, and the photo earned over 25,500 likes and more than 200 comments.

“Actually perfect,” complimented a fan, with a heart-eye emoji.

“Hotter than the sun,” added another, with two kissing-face emoji.

“A literal goddess,” concluded a third, with several pink hearts.