Emma Stone Gets Soaking Wet In Black Swimsuit Shooting For Louis Vuitton

There are some major perks to being one of Hollywood’s most famous actresses. Emma Stone has been the face of Louis Vuitton since 2017, with the luxury French fashion brand appearing to have flown the La La Land star out to Capri, Italy for a photo shoot.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed the 30-year-old in a sunny and rocky setting as she worked with the cameras – the newspaper reported the actress to be modeling Louis Vuitton’s swimsuits. While images weren’t plentiful, they did show Emma in multiple looks. Perhaps most importantly for the actress’ fans, they showed this beauty smiling and seeming to have a great time.

A photo on land showed Emma clothed in chic black shorts with a white, strapless, and bustier-like top. The belted ensemble was impossibly chic – then again, this is Louis Vuitton. Emma’s long legs, toned torso, and slim waist were on show, with a similar deal going on from her trademark porcelain skin. The redhead was then seen fully immersed in water as she modeled a black swimsuit with thin and traditional straps. The star’s fresh-faced beauty seemed enhanced by her wet hair here, with a makeup-free finish reminding the world that Emma’s looks are up there with her talents. Emma was also photographed wearing the swimsuit with a pair of leggings and boots aboard a water vessel.

What do you think of @LouisVuitton's New Classics campaign with Emma Stone, Alicia Vikander and Léa Seydoux? Discover why shoppers invest so much emotionally and financially in handbags: https://t.co/1OOvMmN7F1 pic.twitter.com/sJL9DNObJp — The Business of Fashion (@BoF) May 20, 2019

Emma may have somewhat of a low-profile fashion feel compared to the statement designer looks seen on stars such as Nicki Minaj or Kylie Jenner, but Louis Vuitton selected this girl for a reason. The brand’s artistic director Nicholas Ghesquière spoke of the star’s qualities to W Magazine, stating that he wanted the actress on-board as the brand’s face as early as 2013.

“The first name I mentioned was Emma’s, but it takes time to set up a dialogue. What I love about you, Emma, is your ability to balance. You have this femininity and, at the same time, a boyish side that’s supercool and inspiring,” he said as the magazine interviewed the two jointly.

Loading...

Emma herself sounded excited for the project.

“We’re all together as a team, discussing, for example, how to approach awards season. It’s fun to have a plan, to start creating a story with someone like Nicolas. Creatively, it’s such an opportunity,” she said.

Emma joins other celebrity faces who have fronted the label. Singer Selena Gomez and actress Angelina Jolie have both appeared in campaigns for Louis Vuitton. The brand’s current face includes actress Alicia Vikander alongside Stone.