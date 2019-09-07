Lea Michele Stuns In A Plunging White Bikini While Cuddling Up To Husband Zandy Reich

Lea stunned fans as she posed in a strapless two-piece.

Lea Michele is showing off her fit and toned bikini body in a two-piece while cuddling up to her new husband Zandy Reich. The gorgeous former Glee star didn’t leave too much to the imagination in a stunning new shot posted to her official Instagram account on September 6 as she shared an embrace with her man while soaking up the sun.

The loved-up shot showed Lea sitting in front of her husband – who she wed in a romantic California wedding back in March – as she sported a plunging strapless white bikini while doing some sunbathing with her man.

Zandy sat behind his wife of around six months while shirtless in his swimshorts as both shared very big smiles with the camera while almost matching as they both rocked their shades in the sunshine.

In the caption, Michele sweetly told her 5.8 million followers that Reich – who’s the president of the clothing company AYR – is the only person in the world who can put such a big smile on her face as she smiled from ear to ear while looking towards the camera.

The snap of the happy couple has already received more than 187,000 likes in just 14 hours as well as a slew of comments from Lea’s millions of followers.

“You two deserve all the happiness in the world,” one fan commented on the former Scream Queens actress’s latest upload which saw her flashing her tan lines. Another then said, “so happy for you.”

“You all are so cute!” a third person wrote in the comments section, adding, “So much love!” with several heart emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Michele last shared a snap of herself wearing what appeared to be the same white bandeau bikini in another gorgeous shot posted to her Instagram account earlier this week.

The photo showed the star swishing her long brunette hair as she posed in front of the ocean with several palm trees in front of her as she took a paddle in the water.

But that’s not the only look at Michele’s toned beach body she’s treated fans to recently.

Last month, The Inquisitr reported that the “Cannonball” singer celebrated her 33rd birthday in a dark bathing suit look as she struck a pose for the camera. In a sweet post for fans, she posed in the skintight one-piece while thanking her millions of fans for all the birthday love they showed her as she turned another year older.

The singer and actress is currently spending some time in Hawaii where she’s shooting her latest project, the upcoming ABC festive movie titled Same Time, Next Christmas.