Johnny Galecki Poses With A Baby And Instagram Melts Down As He Gets A Head Start On The Dad Life

'The Big Bang Theory' star has that dad pose down as he awaits the arrival of his first child.

Johnny Galecki’s baby wasn’t born yet, but the actor is getting a head start on the dad life. The Big Bang Theory star posed for two photos with his baby godson, Huckleberry Houser, as they sat on a motorcycle, and Instagram is melting down over the adorable slideshow.

In the photos, Galecki is wearing all black and a leather jacket and boots and his godson is zipped up in a white onesie. The two are perched on Galecki’s motorcycle for the sweet shots.

In the caption to the pics, which you can see below, the 44-year-old actor referred to baby Huck as his “right-hand man” and promised many more adventures will come for them. Galecki tagged the baby’s parents, Randy and Tatiana Houser, in the photo.

Fan and famous friends commented on the photo as they noted how comfortable Galecki looks cradling the baby.

“That’s a dad right there,” Galecki’s close friend Josh Katz wrote of the actor.

“Working on that dad life,” added pal Zach Myers. “I’d at least get a helmet for the baby tho.”

Galecki’s pregnant girlfriend, Alaina Marie Meyer, posted a heart emoji.

But perhaps the best comment came from Randy Houser, the father of baby Huck.

“Raising Arizona. Bring me back my baby,” he wrote.

You can see Johnny Galecki’s sweet Instagram photos below.

Fans know that Johnny Galecki is expecting a baby boy with his girlfriend Alaina Meyer. While the couple’s due date has not yet been revealed, recent photos of Meyer show a burgeoning baby bump.

In May, Galecki announced to his Instagram followers that he and his girlfriend of one year were expecting their first child. Soon after, the lovebirds announced the gender of their baby via a painting party that featured several shades of blue paint. By the end of their messy reveal, the celebrity couple’s coveralls, hands, and faces were covered in varying hues of blue, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Galecki previously dished that he may have inadvertently manifested a son. During a guest appearance on The Talk, The Conners alum explained that he got a pink manicure to sway some “girl” energy his way after he found out Meyer was pregnant.

Galecki explained that after he wrapped the series finale of The Big Bang Theory, he threw some blue dye in his hair as a way to say goodbye to his character, Leonard Hofstadter.

“Then, I got superstitious that I was, like, manifesting a boy, when I kind of prefer a girl,” Galecki told The Talk. “So, I painted my nails pink to try to even out the energy there.”

Of course, Galecki is thrilled that he is expecting a baby boy, and he definitely has that dad pose down.