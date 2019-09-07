Brooks Nader Shows Off Super Tiny Waist In A Crop Top

Brooks Nader is commemorating her New York Fashion Week appearances with a new Instagram post, and her fans seem to be loving it.

The update consisted of two photos, both which showed her rocking the same outfit. Brooks wore a white crop top, which had long sleeves and vertical stripe accents. She completed the look with a pair of black, baggy pants.

The model also slung a white purse over her left arm while holding a small bottle of water in her hands. She also rocked a pair of white sneakers.

In the photo, Nader was spotted smiling widely while waving at the camera. She wore her hair down in a middle part with soft waves. It also looked like she was caught mid-step, as she walked in the middle of the city.

A second photo showed Brooks from the front, as she looked into the distance to her left. Her hair fell down in front of her shoulders, as the new angle revealed that her top had a high neckline. Also, it was possible to see that her pants had five, silver buttons down the front.

Brooks’ supportive fans poured in with their nice comments. This included a message from fellow model, Raine Michaels.

“Congrats baby!!!!!! Sooo proud,” she said.

“Omg u r so cuuutteee. Congrats boo,” said a fan.

One fan found a way to sneak in a pun.

“You looked Hermes-ing babe,” said a follower.

“Wait look how cool u look,” said another follower, whose comments were echoed by another fan.

“Well you both know I’m actually not,” responded Nader.

Others gushed about Brooks’ looks.

“Love your smileeee,” complimented a follower.

“OK FIRST OF ALL – YOUR BODY IS LIKE WOW HOLY SHI*T IM IN LOVE WOW,” exclaimed another follower.

Plus, there was plenty of talk about her ensemble.

“Where are your pants from? I love,” asked a fan.

“I have these and now I can’t wear them again bc,” said another fan.

And fans kept the compliments rolling.

“Street style on fleek,” said a fan.

“Most beautiful lovable NYC resident,” said another fan.

“Brookssssss dis is it sis,” said a follower.

“Congrats on the hard work! Good luck fashion week New York!” said another follower.

“BROOOKS UR SUCH A STUNNER!! And congrats sista,” exclaimed an Instagram user.

For now, fans can hope for more updates from NYFW as the events unfold. Luckily, she’s been sharing a ton of Instagram Stories, for fans who want to keep their eyes on the model.