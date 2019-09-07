Hilary Duff Rocks Strapless Bikini

Hilary Duff shared a new Instagram Story earlier today, and it was all about her bikini bod.

The actress shared a selfie in a mirror, as she rocked a strapless bikini. The top was a dark color and cinched in the middle, while her bottoms appeared to be a shade of red with a black design.

Duff also wore a summer straw hat with a black ribbon. She placed her right hand on the top of her hat, and held the phone with her left hand. A tattoo peeked through on her right arm, while she accessorized with necklaces, a bracelet, and rings.

And this isn’t to mention Hilary’s other recent selfie, which showed her in a black tank top and a pair of white overalls. She wore her hair down in a middle part, and pouted slightly.

The post promoted glasses, as she held some in her right hand and wore a pair with a light pink frame. She also had a white bag over her left elbow, as she stood in the foyer of a house.

Behind Duff, you could see a spacious living room with a large piece of artwork on the walls. Also to the right was a stairwell, which was decorated by a red runner rug.

Fans flooded the comments section with various messages, with a ton of people raving about the phone case.

“Omg what is wrong with us! We have the same phone case again lol,” joked a follower.

“I love anything strawberry, where did you get your phone cover?” asked a curious fan.

Others seemingly couldn’t get enough of Hilary’s outfit.

“If the duff can wear overalls they must be cool,” said a follower.

“Hilary Duff wears overalls and gets away with it (and we are the same age!) sooooo I want a pair,” said another follower.

And there were also people who were into the glasses.

“Omg I want those frames!!” exclaimed a fan.

But that wasn’t all, as one eagle-eyed Instagram user noticed something in the backdrop.

“The stair gate caught my eye lol every parent’s nightmare,” they noted.

And of course, there were fans that gushed about her good looks.

“Well you look amazing,” complimented a fan.

Loading...

“Look at those guns,” said another fan.

In addition, there were long-term fans that sent their love.

“U will always be my favorite artist,” declared a follower.

“I still adore Lizzie McGuire,” said another follower.

“U never answered my fan mail in 2002,” claimed a fan.