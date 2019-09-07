Danielle Knudson Blows A Kiss In Sheer Teddy Lingerie

Danielle Knudson gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot in her newest Instagram post.

The video, which has been watched over 15,000 times, showed Danielle laying on her right side on a platform. The platform had a shiny black bottom, with a matte black backdrop.

Knudson wore a sheer, black teddy, and propped herself up with her right arm.

Someone in the background could be heard saying that the shoot was wrapping up, to which Danielle responded with a series of happy smiles and gestures.

The video started off with her placing her arms up in the air, as she did a little dance move and also blew a kiss. She placed her left leg in front of her right, accentuating her hips, all while the cameras flashed from multiple angles.

The video was also interesting because it gave people a good look at the setup for the photo shoot. The platform was raised by a series of brown box-like props, and the top of the black backdrop was held together with giant clips. Toward the end of the video, the camera angle revealed a giant light that hung from the ceiling.

Fans can hope that Danielle will share the final results from the photo shoot in the next few weeks.