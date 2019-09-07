Watch England Vs. Bulgaria Stream Live: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Start Time, Preview, Group A Saturday Match

England looks to solidify their hold on the top of Group A in the 2020 UEFA Euro Qualifiers, when they host winless Bulgaria at Wembley.

England would appear assured to solidify their place atop Group A of the 2020 UEFA Euro qualifiers when they host winless Bulgaria on Saturday, but Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate does not want his team thinking that way, he told the BBC. Southgate, who led England to the World Cup semifinal in 2018, as well as to the final four in the inaugural UEFA Nations League this year, has told his squad that they have “everything to prove” heading into Saturday’s match.

Currently, England sits at six points, winning both of their games and outscoring the Czech Republic and Montenegro by a combined tally of 10-1. Saturday’s opponent, Bulgaria, has played four matches, losing two and drawing two, and will hope against all hope to at least take a point from England in the match that will stream live online from Wembley.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the England vs. Bulgaria UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group A clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. British Summer Time at the iconic, 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Saturday, September 7. In Bulgaria, the livestream will begin at 7 p.m., Eastern European Summer Time.

In the United States, kickoff will take place at noon ET, 9 a.m. PT. In India, the livestream gets underway starting at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, India Standard Time.

The last time the two countries faced off was also in a qualifying match for the Euros, back in 2012. England won that one easily, 2-0, according to The Sun.

Southgate appears likely to feature a younger, more inexperienced squad against Bulgaria, according to Bleacher Report. Tyrone Mings, Mason Mount, and James Maddison have all been called up by Southgate and could earn their first caps in the Saturday contest.

FC Rostov star Ivelin Popov captains the Bulgaria national side. Nils Petter Nilsson / Getty Images

To watch a free live online stream of the England vs. Bulgaria UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier match, use the link provided by ESPN+, the subscription sports network operated by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Three Lions vs. Lions matchup at no charge. ESPN+ is available through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the England vs. Bulgaria UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier showdown stream live online from London is to access the streaming video provided by TUDN, formerly known as Univision Deportes, or by downloading the TUDN app. TUDN also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the England vs. Bulgaria UEFA Euro qualifier match on television screens.

To view the England vs. Bulgaria UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match for free, without a cable subscription, fans can also check out an internet TV streaming service that carries TUDN such as Sling TV or Fubo TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they also offer seven-day trial periods. Thanks to that free week, fans can watch the Group A game streamed live at no charge.

In Bulgaria, the publicly funded BNT 1 will carry the live online stream. Access to a livestream in the United Kingdom and in Ireland requires a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

In many Middle Eastern regions, BeIn Sports Connect will be the main streaming source, while across large segments of Africa, SuperSport will carry the game online. For fans in India, Sony Liv will livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a full list of further livestream sources for England vs. Bulgaria in other countries around the world, visit the Live Soccer TV.