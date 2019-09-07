Watch Kosovo Vs. Czech Republic Stream Live: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Start Time, Preview, Group A Showdown

In a match that could decide who moves on to the 2020 UEFA Euro group stage from qualifying Group A, 2nd-place Czech Republic faces 3rd-place Kosovo.

While most of the eight UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying groups appear to be largely decided already, even as the qualifier tournament crosses the halfway mark, Group A remains wide open, with three teams bunched closely at the top. Third-place Kosovo, UEFA’s newest team, has taken just four short years to launch into contention for the European Championship group stages, and sit one point behind the second-place Czech Republic, per UEFA.

The Dardanians could launch themselves past England all the way to the top of the table, at least for a few hours, with a win on Saturday that will livestream to kick off the third day of Matchday 5 competition.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Kosovo vs. Czech Republic UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group A showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 13,500-seat Fadil Vokrri Stadium, formerly known as Pristina City Stadium, on Saturday, September 7. In the Czech Republic, which lies in the same time zone as Kosovo, the livestream will also begin at 3 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 2 p.m. British Summer Time on Saturday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT. In India, the livestream gets underway starting at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, India Standard Time.

Even to hold the Group A lead for the few hours, until England faces Bulgaria, would be a major accomplishment for a country that ranks a lowly 120th on the FIFA world table, accordion to Online-Betting-UK.

The Czech Republic will be favored in the match, ranking more than 90 slots ahead of Kosovo at 28th in the world according to FIFA.

Goalkeeper Samir Ujkani captains Kosovo, and is the country’s most-capped player. Tullio M. Puglia / Getty Images

To watch a free livestream of the Kosovo vs. Czech Republic UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier, log in to ESPN3, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV service provider login credentials. It is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

There is a way to watch Kosovo vs. Czech Republic live online for free without a cable login. Fans can sign up for a free trial of a multichannel live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer free seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the UEFA Euro qualifying match at no charge. Note that while Sling TV offers ESPN3 as part of its regular package, YouTube TV viewers will need to use their newly-acquired login credentials to sign in to the ESPN app or website to access ESPN3.

Another way to watch the Kosovo vs. Czech Republic UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier clash stream live online from Pristina is to access the streaming video provided by TUDN, formerly known as Univision Deportes. You can also download the TUDN app. TUDN also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Dardanians vs. Czech UEFA Euro qualifier match on their TV sets.

In Kosovo, RTK Live carries the streaming video, while in the Czech Republic, the Euro 2020 qualifier against the 2008 Euro quarterfinalists will be streamed live by ČT Sport.

To access a livestream in the United Kingdom and Ireland, a Sky Sports subscription is required. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

In Middle Eastern regions, BeIn Sports Connect will serve as the main streaming source. Across large segments of Africa, SuperSport will stream the game online. For fans in India, Sony Liv will livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a full list of further livestream sources for Kosovo vs. Czech Republic around the globe, visit Live Soccer TV.