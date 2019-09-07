Ashley Graham Flaunts Voluptuous Curves In Sheer Dress

Just last month, Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin,celebrated a major milestone; they’re expecting their first child. The duo shared the news in a video on Instagram on their wedding anniversary. Ever since then, Graham has been stunning her fans by flaunting her growing belly and changing body, and fans are loving it.

She’s not afraid to highlight her voluptuous curves in swimwear, or even just to pull up her shirt and show off her baby bump. In her most recent Instagram update, Graham wore a custom dress by the brand 16arlington that flaunted her incredible body in every possible way.

The dress, which Graham wore to a Harper’s Bazaar event, featured a black halter neck that covered up her cleavage and accentuated her elegant neck. The bodice of the dress was form-fitting and transformed into what was almost a body suit. The bottom portion of the dress consisted of layers of nearly entirely sheer black fabric with a gorgeous pattern, and over-the-top black feathers along the hem of the dress.

Graham’s voluptuous legs were on full display in the look, and she cocked one hip to further showcase her curves. Though she rubbed her growing belly with her hands, she wasn’t afraid to slip on a pair of strappy stiletto heels to complete the look.

Graham shared two selfies in the stunning ensemble, and also included a closeup of her beauty look. Her brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek style, and her makeup was delicate and natural. She added a few accessories to finish off the overall outfit, including a beaded headband that went perfectly with her black dress.

Graham took the snap from The Plaza Hotel, where the event was held, and her fans absolutely loved the vibe that the glowing mama-to-be was rocking in the picture. The post received over 60,000 likes within less than half an hour, including a like from actress, comedian, and fellow new mom, Amy Schumer.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the pregnant beauty, and told her so in the comments section.

“You are the most perfect human being I’ve ever laid eyes on,” one fan said.

“Giving us LEG,” another follower commented.

“You are so stunning it’s painful!” another remarked.

“The best looking woman on earth. Bar none,” yet another fan said.

Graham has been enthusiastic about documenting her pregnancy and her pregnant physique on Instagram, so fans can likely anticipate many more posts flaunting her assets until she welcomes her baby into the world.