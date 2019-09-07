Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor’s Health Worsens

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, September 9, brings a scary moment for Victor as his health declines, but Adam looks on with no regrets about what he’s done to his father. Plus, The Grand Phoenix opens to mass chaos, and things do not look good for Abby and Chelsea.

Adam (Mark Grossman) makes a dangerous bet, according to Soap Opera Digest. When Adam notices that Victor’s (Eric Braeden) condition takes a turn for the worse, he briefly seems concerned. However, Adam decides that he has no regrets when it comes to switching his father’s medication with one that is double the dose. The woman who gave Adam the replacement drugs told him the doubled dose would dramatically increase the side effects, and now he sees that in action first hand.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) wonders if Adam will change his mind now that he’s seen Victor so severely affected by the change. However, Adam is unmoved by his father’s plight. While Adam is confused by Phyllis’s concern for Victor, she admits that she’s mostly worried for Summer’s (Hunter King) sake. Phyllis does not want to see her daughter caught in the crossfire as Adam works to destroy the myth of the Newmans. After all, Nick (Joshua Morrow) is Summer’s father, and he’s near the top of Adam’s hit list.

Meanwhile, The Grand Phoenix opens, but Victor has to miss it because Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) decides that her husband needs to rest. It’s just as well, though, because Phyllis crashes the big party supposedly to congratulate Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) on a job well done, according to The Inquisitr. Of course, Phyllis is the one who did most of the work on the hotel.

Loading...

Even worse is that Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) shows her nasty side after being rebuffed by Summer and Theo (Tyler Johnson). When Phyllis causes a scene and distracts everybody, Zoe manages to drug the evening’s signature drink, and the results of her devious move will be disastrous for those who attend. If Victor had been drugged along with everybody else, there is no telling what it could have done to his health.

Theo brought Zoe to town to cause issues for Kyle, and it looks like Zoe will end up creating a lot more trouble for many more people than Theo planned initially. Phyllis told Zoe she wasn’t mature enough to take on Abby and Chelsea, but Zoe could end up proving Phyllis wrong next week.