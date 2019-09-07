Bernie Sanders Under Fire For Use Of ‘N-Word’ In 2015 Book, Clip From Audiobook Version Goes Viral Friday

An audio clip from Bernie Sanders' book 'Outsider in the White House' has gone viral due to Sanders use of the 'N-word' in the book.

Bernie Sanders has perviously faced controversy over his earlier writings in which he claimed that women “fantasize about being raped by three men simultaneously,” and that cervical cancer in women is caused by their inability to achieve orgasm, as The Inquisitr reported. But while those writings dated from nearly 50 years ago and were published only in a small underground magazine in Vermont, Sanders faced a new controversy Friday over writings that appeared in a 2015 book published by a major New York publishing house.

In his 2015 book, Outsider in the White House, published by Penguin Random House, Sanders uses the “N-word,” in a passage in which he claims that “white workers of the South were the most exploited white workers in America.”

An excerpt from an audiobook version of the book, not read by Sanders but by a professional narrator, also went viral on Twitter Friday, and included the narrator delivering the offensive racial epithet out loud.

After detailing his view that “white workers” in the South “endured the worst working conditions, their housing was abysmal, their kids went to the most backward schools,” per an excerpt available online via Google Books.

“They were given ‘n*****s’ to hate and look down on, ‘n*****s’ who couldn’t vote, drink at their water fountains, use the same bathrooms, or sit up front in the buses or movie theaters,” Sanders goes on to write.

So, this @BernieSanders audible clip from his 2015 memoir "Outsider in the White House" is deeply disturbing. "White workers in the south were the most exploited white workers in America. …But what were they given? They were given "N-words" to hate and look down on." pic.twitter.com/NFQrBw29R6 — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) September 6, 2019

Sanders National Press Secretary Briahna Joy Gray dismissed criticisms of Sanders use of the “N-word,” in a statement quoted by Mediaite.

“It should not need to be explained that critiquing racism is not racism,” she said.

Gray also stated that Sanders was attacking the strategy using racism to win elections in southern states promoted by the late political consultant Lee Atwater, according to a report by the conservative news site The Daily Caller. But the site reported that a search throughout Sanders’ entire book revealed that Atwater’s name appears nowhere in the text.

His use of the “N-word” in his 2015 book was not the first time that Sanders has used racially offensive words or stereotypes to “critique” racism. A video from Sanders’ venture as mayor of Burlington, Vermont, that went viral earlier this year shows Sanders telling a group of schoolchildren that when he was their age, he learned that “black people smelled and they were pretty stupid.”

Bernie Sanders talking to Middle School students about stereotypes in Burlington, VT in 1987: “When I was a young person what we learned is that black people smelled. They had a special odor. Ok? That’s what went around that black people smelled and they were pretty stupid.” pic.twitter.com/dW1m94YbZt — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 30, 2019

Sanders writings have also been attacked as sexist, in particular his 1972 essay from The Vermont Freeman, seen in the tweet below.

Early 70s were quite a time for published rape-slave fantasies. Bernie Sanders's from 1974 is better known, and always worth another look: pic.twitter.com/7UBmYnlASd — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) July 12, 2019

In the essay, Sanders writes, “A woman enjoys intercourse with her man — as she fantasizes being raped by 3 men simultaneously,” as quoted by Vox.

In an essay published by The Vermont Freeman in 1969, and later uncovered by Mother Jones, Sanders also complained that children are not usually allowed to touch each other on their “sexual organs.”