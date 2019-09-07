Christie Brinkley’s Daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Flaunts Cleavage In Sizzling Instagram Snap

Though she only has 150,000 Instagram followers now, and that may not seem like much in comparison to many celebrities who have tens of millions, Sailor Brinkley Cook is quickly growing her audience of fans thanks to the sizzling selfies that she posts on Instagram. The blond bombshell has clearly inherited her good looks and good genes from her mother, supermodel Christie Brinkley.

Recently, Sailor has been in New York City attending New York Fashion Week. She kicked things off by rocking a red mini dress that clung to her curves and left little to the imagination, as The Inquisitr reported. She followed up that look with an entirely different, more delicate, vibe that she loved so much she shared a double Instagram update.

While the red dress with a bold red lip was a major style statement, the look that Sailor more recently shared had a soft femininity to it. She rocked a black floral print dress with delicate roses and leaves printed on it. The dress had voluminous sleeves that gave the ensemble an ’80s vibe, and the back dipped low to reveal a fair bit of skin. Sailor had her hair pulled up in a messy up-do, rocked soft pink lips instead of a statement shade, and incorporated some of the colors of the dress into her eye makeup, which included soft green shadow and liner.

In the second snap of the post, Sailor angled her body so that more of the front of the dress was visible — and Instagram went totally nuts over the view. The dress dipped low in the front, allowing Sailor to flaunt a fair bit of cleavage. Her profile from the side was absolutely stunning, with her cheekbones highlighted by a swipe of bronzer, and the dress’s unique details on display.

The post received over 4,400 likes within just one day, including a like from Sailor’s mother, Christie Brinkley. Her fans loved the look, and told her so in the comments section.

“Lovely, the green and pink is striking,” one follower said

“WOW!!! Absolutely gorgeous. You have grown into a stunning woman!” another commented.

“Beautiful girl, beautiful face, beautiful angel,” yet another fan said.

“You look just like your mother!!” one fan remarked in the comments section.

New York Fashion Week has just kicked off, so if Sailor is planning on being there for all the fashionable festivities, she may very well share quite a few more snaps of her looks throughout the week. Fans will have to stay tuned to her Instagram page to see what the vibe of her next look is.