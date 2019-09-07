‘Downton Abbey’ Creator Julian Fellowes Teases A Possible Sequel To The Upcoming Movie

The Downton Abbey movie is scheduled to open next week in the United Kingdom, but series creator Sir Julian Fellowes is already hinting that this might not be the end of the tale of the Crawley family.

The Daily Mail reported that Fellowes and series star Elizabeth McGovern, who plays Cora, Lady Grantham, talked about the importance of getting everything just right if the story was going to continue. The two representatives from Downton Abbey appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the upcoming movie release.

Fellowes shared that the story of the inhabitants of Downton Abbey picks up in 1927 and brought nearly the whole gang back to where it all started.

“It’s quite surreal actually when we were all back at Highclere and the cast was back in costume, it was like these four years had never been.”

McGovern continued, saying that it was like it never ended, but she related that there was some additional stress in getting things right to justify continuing the tale.

Fellowes explained that even though the television series ended in 1925, he had a good reason for staring the film in 1927.

“I wanted there to be enough time so that they’d absorbed their situation, so they weren’t newly married or whatever it was and that everything had had time to bed in. But I’m not a believer in great leaps of time. I don’t like talcumed hair and wobbly stick acting.”

Fellowes teased that the eventual reception of the Downton Abbey movie will determine whether or not a sequel is put into the works. He said he will never say never when it comes to new chapters for his characters. Fellowes further added that at his age, as soon as you say never, you need to “swallow it a month later.”

“I think it rather depends as to how the picture is received and we will all have a think about whether we want to go there again.”

With the level of enthusiasm whipped up by the coming movie, fans of Downton Abbey are eager to learn as much as they can about the ongoing story of the upstairs and downstairs world of the former PBS series.

The Inquisitr suggested in a previous report that as an added bonus, enthusiasts can get a copy of the companion book, called Downton Abbey: The Official Film Companion, which provides a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.