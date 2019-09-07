JLo Announces Bombshell ‘Hustlers’ Giveaway As She Celebrates 100 Million Followers On Instagram

Jennifer Lopez has just hit 100 million followers and counting on her Instagram account, and she couldn’t be more thrilled to see such overwhelming support from her massive fanbase.

In celebration of the major milestone, the global superstar posted a heartfelt message of appreciation for her followers, while also making a bombshell announcement about her hotly anticipated Hustlers movie. In a video shared to Instagram on Friday night, JLo thanked her fans for their constant support, visibly excited about reaching such a staggering, well-rounded number of followers hailing from all over the world.

“I am so blown away! I love you guys so much!” said the “Jenny From The Block” singer, as her voice trembled with emotion and her face lit up in a beaming smile.

“Your support means everything to me, your love means everything to me,” JLo added, right before she broke the big news about her soon-to-be-released Hustlers movie.

Deeply touched by the massive show of devotion on her fans’ part, the “Medicine” songstress decided to reward her followers in the best way possible by treating them to a huge surprise. Wanting to “do something special” for the people who have shown her so much love, as she herself put it, JLo announced that she will be awarding two tickets to the sold-out premiere of Hustlers in Toronto to one lucky member of her following.

To make everything as easy and transparent as possible, JLo wrote down the steps necessary to be eligible for the Hustlers contest and attached a snapshot of the rules to her post. She also touched on the conditions for participation in the caption of her video, encouraging everyone to put their name down for a chance to win the coveted tickets.

With the contest running for only a short period of time – just one hour after the video was posted – it seems that the prized tickets have already been snagged by the lucky winner. In a subsequent edit to her post, JLo revealed that she had picked a name out of the many entries and thanked everyone who participated in the draw.

The lucky Instagram user who managed to get their hands on the two tickets and their plus-one will be accompanying JLo to the Hustlers world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7. JLo, who plays ex-stripper Ramona in the Lorene Scafaria-directed movie, will be joined at the premiere by actress Constance Wu and rapper Cardi B, her co-stars in the upcoming flick.

Following the Toronto premiere tomorrow, Hustlers will hit theaters in the United States on September 13.