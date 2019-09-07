NBA Rumors: L.A. Clippers Could Sign Carmelo Anthony Or Iman Shumpert, Per ‘Amico Hoops’

After exceeding the expectations from them in the 2018-19 NBA season, the Los Angeles Clippers made a series of blockbuster moves this summer. The Clippers succeeded to sign reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard in the 2019 NBA free agency and acquired Paul George in a blockbuster deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the successful acquisition of Leonard and George, the Clippers undeniably turned themselves from a mediocre team to a legitimate title contender in the deep Western Conference.

However, despite being one of the top favorites to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Clippers aren’t yet done in upgrading their roster. According to Sam Amico of Amico Hoops, the Clippers are currently aiming to improve their second unit and keeping on eye on two veteran wingmen who are available on the free agency market – Carmelo Anthony and Iman Shumpert.

“The Los Angeles Clippers are contemplating the idea of trying to sign a veteran free agent, primarily for help in reserve, and talk around the league is forward Carmelo Anthony and guard Iman Shumpert are among the names they are considering.”

Though they already have Maurice Harkless and JaMychal Green as backup forwards, it still makes sense why the Clippers remain interested in adding the likes of Carmelo Anthony and Iman Shumpert. Despite his defensive issues, Anthony is a 10-time NBA All-Star who is considered as one of the best scorers in league history. Since the 2019 NBA free agency started, Anthony has been frequently linked to the Clippers. While waiting for an NBA team to offer him a contract, Anthony is going to the gym every single day to make sure that he’s in perfect shape when the training camp begins.

Carmelo Anthony's reps are doing everything they can to get him back on an NBA squad. ???? https://t.co/6umuYb0BMQ pic.twitter.com/c4KjlThjpt — theScore (@theScore) September 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Iman Shumpert would give the Clippers a defensive-minded wingman with championship experience. Shumpert could play multiple positions from point guard to small forward. With both Anthony and Shumpert receiving limited interest on the free agency market, Amico revealed that there’s a growing belief around the league that both free agents would accept a veteran minimum deal.

“Both Anthony and Shumpert are unrestricted free agents and drawing minimal interest with the start of training camp less than a month away. Because of that, teams seem to believe either player would accept an offer for the veteran’s minimum salary.”

Aside from Carmelo Anthony and Iman Shumpert, another veteran wingman who is being mentioned in trade rumors involving the Clippers is Andre Iguodala of the Memphis Grizzlies. Unfortunately, as of now, the Grizzlies have no interest in letting Iguodala walk away as an unrestricted free agent, believing that there are NBA teams who are willing to give up future draft assets for the veteran small forward before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline.