Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Shows Off Insane Body In See-Through Lingerie

Danielle Knudson is once again flaunting her jaw-dropping figure on Instagram, and her fans can’t get enough of her sizzling posts. The Canadian lingerie model recently drove followers into a meltdown with a sexy video as she posed in an ultra-revealing bodysuit that perfectly showcased her internet-famous curves.

Known for taking great pride in her work, Danielle often shares snapshots from her sizzling lingerie photoshoots to Instagram. While most of her posts showcase the final product, showing the Canadian beauty in a variety of sultry poses as she models either skimpy bikinis or racy lingerie, her latest update offered fans a peek behind the scenes as Danielle and her filming crew wrapped up yet another smoldering photoshoot.

Filmed just as the photographer announced the end of the shoot, the short behind-the-scenes video saw Danielle posing for a few final shots as the camera busily snapped away.

As per usual, the 30-year-old hottie looked nothing short of spectacular as she showed off her insane body in scanty lingerie. For this particular shoot, the blond bombshell put her enviable figure on display in a lacy black bodysuit that left nothing to the imagination.

Crafted out of sheer black mesh, the risque one-piece left her chiseled body completely exposed, save for a couple of lacy details that censored Danielle’s ample bust. A lace insert ran along the full length of the bodysuit, highlighting her hourglass figure. At the same time, a thin black stripe ran across the see-through number just below the chest line, luring the gaze to her toned midriff and narrow waistline.

Danielle cut a very provocative figure in the scorching black lingerie. As if the gauzy, skin-baring fabric was not enough to arrest attention, the saucy bodysuit also boasted a daring design that put her deep cleavage and curvy hip front and center.

Photographed lying down on a black reflective surface, the blond babe nearly spilled out of the low-cut lingerie as she posed on the side, with one hand supporting her head and the other one seductively placed on her bare hip. The sultry pose emphasized all of her hourglass curves, calling attention to her sculpted hip in particular. Likewise, her endless pins were also on display, as the barefooted model showed off her toned thighs and slender calves.

Danielle held nothing back as she showcased the sexy mesh bodysuit. The Canadian-born beauty showed her modeling chops, coquettishly playing with her hair and even blowing a kiss to the camera as she posed up a storm for the steamy lingerie shoot. Her golden locks cascaded down her back and over her shoulder in soft waves, adding an air of sophistication to her bawdy look.

As expected, the head-turning video immediately became a crowd favorite, garnering more than 8,800 likes within two hours of having been posted. Plenty of followers were left speechless by Danielle’s smoking-hot look, opting to leave an assortment of emoji rather than verbalizing their thoughts on the smoldering clip. Those who did manage to string a few words together couldn’t stop gushing over her sensual appearance, labeling the video as “exquisite” and “breathtaking.”

Loading...

“Dear god…,” wrote one person, clearly entranced by Danielle’s alluring look.

“Such a sexy goddess. Bombshell,” was a second reply.

“Sexy AF,” read a third message, trailed by a string of fire, heart, and kiss-mark emoji.

“AMAZING AND SEXY BARBIE,” penned a fourth commentator in all caps, adding an entire collection of flattering emoji.