Buxom Blond Hannah Palmer Bursts Out Of Red Corset Top

While blond bombshell Hannah Palmer hasn’t yet crossed the 1 million follower threshold on Instagram — she has 852,000 as of September 6, 2019 — her follower count continues to grow. She will likely cross that milestone soon if she keeps posting the sizzling selfies that her fans have come to expect from her page.

While Hannah most often rocks skimpy bikinis and even lingerie, in her latest snap, she shared a different type of outfit. The buxom blonde rocked a vibrant red corset top. Though the look had sleeves, it also had lacing all up the front that mirrored the traditional corset look, as well as seaming details down her toned abdomen. Her ample assets were spilling out the low neckline of the top and could barely be contained. She thrust out her assets and stared straight at the camera in the sizzling hot selfie.

Palmer kept the rest of her look casual, wearing natural makeup that emphasized her striking blue eyes and full, lush lips. Her blond hair was down in loose waves and she twirled one strand around her finger in a flirty pose. She kept the accessories simple as well, in order to keep all the attention on her cleavage.

Hannah’s fans absolutely loved the spicy shot, and the post received over 12,000 likes within less than half an hour.

“Red is your color,” one follower said in the comments section.

Another follower likewise agreed that the vibrant shade looked incredible on the model, and showered her with compliments.

“Love your top, that is a great color on you!! You’re awesome and always looking beautiful, hope you’re having a great day.”

Another follower called Hannah “wife material.”

Yet another fan called her a “gorgeous goddess.”

Hannah certainly isn’t afraid to flaunt her assets on her Instagram page, and frequently poses in bikinis that leave very little to the imagination. Fans who just can’t get enough of the stunning babe should make sure they’re following her on Instagram, and are checking out her Instagram story highlights.

She tantalizes her followers even more in her stories by encouraging them to swipe up in order to get even more details, or behind-the-scenes footage in certain cases. Each video is more striking than the last, and fans of the curvy queen won’t be disappointed.

The beauty has a body that is constantly beach ready, and it definitely leaves her followers sweating. Her curves are rarely contained, and that’s exactly how her fans like it.