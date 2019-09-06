United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson Criticized Over Sexist Insults

Boris Johnson has been criticized for sexist remarks once again. As reported by The Guardian, the current prime minister of the United Kingdom called his former colleague Dave Cameron a “girly swot” in a cabinet paper, which has resulted in him being condemned over the remarks.

The reference dates back to a document from August 16, which revealed a handwritten note from Johnson boasting the insulting remarks about the former prime minister, who left his post in 2016 following the revelation of the Brexit referendum results.

As documented by Sky News, the note was written by Johnson as a response to one of his aides recommending that he shut down Parliament for five weeks. Judging by the content of the note, however, the prime minister doesn’t mince around with his words behind the scenes.

“The whole September session is a rigmarole introduced by girly swot Cameron and show the public that MPs are earning their crust.”

This isn’t the first time Johnson has used the term when talking about about the former prime minister, either. The Guardian report states that he also used it to insult Cameron and his brother, Jo, in 2013 after learning that they were awarded first-class degrees at university.

These latest remarks come days after he called Jeremy Corbyn, a “great big girl’s blouse” after the Labour leader refused to back another general election. The Conservative leader no longer has a majority government after several of his party members defected to opposition parties or quit their positions completely.

Labour’s deputy leader, Tom Watson, took to Twitter to criticize Johnson’s latest outburst, claiming that the prime minister and his colleague Jacob Rees-Mogg don’t have the best interests of the country at heart.

“It’s like this particular cohort of Bullingdon Club and Old Etonians hit their emotional plateau before graduation from Oxford. Johnson and Rees Mogg in particular see politics as a game.”

Johnson’s remarks have also prompted scorn from fellow MP Alison McGovern, who accused the prime minister of being afraid of strong women on her own Twitter account.

Loading...

Boris Johnson calls David Cameron 'girly swot' in leaked note https://t.co/iVOu0hHhJp — The Guardian (@guardian) September 6, 2019

This has been a bad week for Johnson all-around as he can’t stop suffering defeats. As highlighted by The Financial Times, a majority of MPs backed legislation to prevent a no-deal Brexit and blocked a general election.

Despite his promise to leave the European Union by the end of October — with or without a deal — Johnson’s plans appear to have hit a roadblock, seemingly delaying Brexit for the foreseeable future.