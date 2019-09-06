UFC Octagon Girl Arianny Celeste Shows Off Plenty Of Skin In A Provocative Outfit

When it comes to showing off her hot body on social media and beyond, UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste needs no introduction. The model’s 2020 calendar has recently been released and to give her fans the news, she posted a risque photo from the calendar to tease them.

In the snap, the model was featured rocking maroon panties that she teamed with an off-the-shoulder lacy crop top, one that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage. The model also put her sexy legs and pert derriere on full display, a move that sent temperatures soaring.

Arianny wore a full face of makeup, comprising a plum-shade lipstick, lots of highlighter, a pink eyeshadow and plenty of mascara. She wore her hair into a messy bun and ditched accessories to keep it natural, yet sexy.

The 33-year-old stunner posed for the picture while leaning against a kitchen counter, holding a whisk in her hands as she looked away from the camera. According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Sayulita, Nayarit in Mexico.

Within three hours of going live, the picture has garnered more than 22,000 likes. Apart from her fans, some of her fellow models also liked the picture, including Emma Hernan, Dolly Castro Chavez, Brittany Palmer and Valerie Orsini, among others.

Before sharing the calendar picture, Arianny treated her fans to another sultry snap where she could be seen wearing a red printed dress with a low-cut neckline that allowed her to flaunt her never-ending cleavage.

The model accessorized with hoop earrings, a delicate pendant, and a few bracelets in both of her wrists. The stunner tied her hair into a sleek bun, while she opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured at Geoffrey’s Malibu, a special-occasion Californian restaurant with a grand ambiance and sweeping views of the Pacific.

The model could be seen sitting at a dinner table, holding a glass of red wine in her hands. In the caption, she told her fans that the dress was from the brand, Pretty Little Thing.

Within less than a day, the picture has accrued more than 26,000 likes which shows that it became a hit among her fans. What’s more, followers left more than 300 comments on the snap to express their feelings for the model in explicit terms.

According to an interview with Maxim magazine, the Octagon girl — who has been featured on the cover of the magazine twice — started her MMA career in 2006. During the interview, Arianny said the following regarding her experience in the field.