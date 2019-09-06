WWE Announces Huge Tag Match Involving The Four Horsewomen On ‘Monday Night Raw’

Sides have certainly flipped and tables have been turned on 'Raw' and 'SmackDown.'

WWE knows that they are going to have some big competition next week as Monday Night Football returns for the NFL. They have a big show prepared for Monday Night Raw, which will take place inside Madison Square Garden, and they just keep stacking the card. Now, they have announced a huge match which is sure to bring in a crowd, as it will see a major blow-up between the members of the Four Horsewomen.

Even though this is the red brand’s show, WWE is going to take full advantage of the “Wild Card Rule” for now. That means bringing in as many superstars from both main roster brands as they can, and there will likely be some surprises thrown in there for good measure.

On Friday, the official website of WWE revealed another huge match that will certainly bring more viewers.

Last week on Raw, Bayley shocked the world when she turned heel and brutally attacked Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The SmackDown Women’s Champion showed her true colors and sided with her former tag team partner, Sasha Banks.

That situation has led WWE to make a big tag team match for next week’s Raw which will pit bitter enemies against one another and also team them together. The Four Horsewomen of NXT will be in the ring together again, but it will be two-on-two instead of all standing united.

WWE

From Madison Square Garden on Monday night, Lynch will team with Flair to take on the team of Banks and Bayley. Many will remember that Banks and Bayley were the first WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions before they lost the titles at WrestleMania 35.

Not only will this be a big match involving four superstars who have a big history with one another, but it will be on the go-home Raw for a pay-per-view.

At Clash of Champions on September 15, Becky Lynch will defend her championship against Sasha Banks. From the SmackDown Live side of things, Bayley will put her title on the line against Charlotte Flair.

Lynch and Flair have been bitter enemies for quite some time, but they will have to work as a team to pull out a win on Monday Night Raw.

WWE is really going to be pulling out all the stops with next week’s Madison Square Garden shows. As they now have to compete with the NFL once again, Monday Night Raw will be the first step in making a great impression as the new football season gets underway. The Four Horsewomen have long needed a storyline where its members would feud against each other, and now, they will be facing one another with some unlikely babyfaces and unexpected heels.