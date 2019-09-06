Christina Milian’s Pregnancy Sports Bra Selfie Goes Viral: See The Sexy Video

Christina Milian is proving that pregnant equals sexy. The “Dip It Low” singer has been making headlines for showcasing her bump and stunning pregnancy glow, although the various paparazzi images of the star haven’t showcased her pregnancy quite as intimately as Christina herself just did. A selfie of the 37-year-old was posted to her Instagram stories earlier today, with it proving viral enough in nature for The Daily Mail to pick up on it.

As the newspaper reports, Christina took to the platform’s stories in selfie mode. The video showed Christina standing in her bathroom and proudly showcasing her growing bump in a skimpy outfit. Christina had opted for a pink sports bra with reddish-colored straps and a pair of blue maternity jeans that seemed perfectly-fitted to the star’s belly. Given that The Daily Mail reported the video to be a post-workout one, it looks like this mother of one is ensuring that her fitness doesn’t get left behind as the baby grows.

Christina was seen smiling and rubbing her bump with her right hand as her left one held the smartphone. The natural pregnancy glow was all there, with fans seeing this expectant mother appear truly happy.

“OOH, BABY,” appeared in white text above the singer and actress’ head.

While Christina did not seem out to showcase an overly sexual vibe, fans would likely argue that this hottie rocking her bump in a pink sports bra was ticking all the boxes for a sexy-looking pregnancy. Well, that and the playful caption. Anyone wishing to view the video should click the above-linked report from The Daily Mail.

Christina is making headlines for various reasons right now. The star’s baby news with boyfriend Matt Pokora is definitely a talking point, but so is her new rom-com Falling In Love: as The Daily Mail reports, the Netflix movie has topped the U.K.’s streaming charts.

Christina is also proving incredibly hands-on at the L.A. donut truck she’s founded: Beignet Box appears to be doing well, with Christina herself regularly seen behind the counter and dishing out treats to customers.

The star’s pregnancy also seems to have brought out some incredibly stylish looks. Christina’s bump isn’t all that big – the star announced her pregnancy in August – but it’s been stylishly dressed. Social media updates have seen the star update her account in trendy Fendi ensembles, with an update also made straight from Louis Vuitton with 9-year-old daughter Violet. Violet is shared with Christina’s ex, rapper The Dream.

Christina has 5.4 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see how the star’s pregnancy progresses should follow her account.