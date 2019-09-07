Watch United States Vs. Mexico Stream Live: Start Time, Preview Of International Friendly From New Jersey

One of sport's most intense rivalries resumes on Friday, when the United States Men's National Team and Mexico face off in a friendly match.

Perhaps the most intense rivalry in the Western Hemisphere resumes on Friday, almost exactly two months after the last installment of the United States vs. Mexico series saw the team from south of the border break U.S. hearts with a hard-fought, 1-0 victory in the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Neither team has seen action since then, as domestic club seasons around the world have consumed players’ time. But the two countries play a rematch that will also be the 70th entry in the United States-Mexico rivalry, dating back to 1934, according to U.S. Soccer. Overall, Mexico has largely dominated, winning 35 to just 19 for the United States, with 15 matches drawn. But since the calendar turned to the 21st century, the U.S. have had the better of the matchup, attend they look to continue in the match that will stream live from New Jersey.

To find out how to watch a livestream of the United States vs. Mexico international friendly match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT at the 82,550-seat MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Friday, September 6. That start time will be 7:30 p.m. CDT, 5:30 p.m. PDT.

The United States has won 14 since 2000, while losing eight to Mexico with six draws. But U.S. Coach Greg Berthalter says that winning the Friday night friendly is a secondary goal to getting minutes for the team’s developing, young talent, he told ESPN.com.

“We got to a certain point in the Gold Cup,” Berthalter said. “We want to analyze where we got to, and now can we build on that in this next game, in this next phase?”

Defender Sergiño Dest and midfielder Paxton Pomykal both see their United States senior team debuts on Friday, after they were called up by Berthalter from the U.S. Under-20 World Cup squad, according to U.S. Soccer. Dest, who holds dual Dutch and American citizenship,plays fullback for Dutch champions Ajax and saw playing time in the team’s UEFA Champions League qualifying playoffs in August, according to ESPN.com.

Christian Pulisic returns to national team duty for the USA after his Chelsea debut. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

To watch a free live online stream of the United States vs. Mexico international friendly, log in to Fox Sports Go, the online streaming service of Fox Sports, and FS1, which broadcasts the match on television. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the match live and for free without cable or satellite provider credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer free seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the USA-Mexico international friendly live at no charge.

In Mexico, TUDN will carry streaming video of the international friendly match, as it will in most Central American countries.

For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that will stream the United States vs. Mexico international friendly match live from MetLife, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.