Natalia Garibotto Sheds Clothes To Flaunt Incredible Assets In New Hot Instagram Share

Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto is very popular on Instagram for showing off her incredible body to titillate her fans. In fact, her skin-baring pictures have won her more than 1.4 million followers and the number seems to be steadily growing with each passing day.

In her latest share, the model decided to go topless. She censored her nipples with the help of her hands but still showed off plenty of skin — a move that left her fans’ jaws dropped.

To spice things up, she left her ripped jeans deliberately unzipped and unbuttoned to exude seductive vibes. The model wore her highlighted tresses down, opted for minimal makeup and held her phone in one hand to click a mirror selfie.

According to the caption, the sexy jeans were from the online clothing brand Fashion Nova, which is very popular among Instagram models across the globe. She also jokingly wrote that her hands will be the only bra that she will be wearing, adding that she hopes her fans will be cool with it.

The model posed for the picture in a bedroom, standing next to a glass window. Within five hours of going live, the picture has racked up more than 60,000 likes and about 400 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s sexiness and expressed their feelings for her in explicit terms.

Apart from her regular followers, some of Natalia’s fellow models and celebs also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support. These included Kayleigh Swenson, Brittanya Razavi, Francia James and Bruna Rangel Lima, among others.

“Raise your right hand and repeat after me,” one of her fans flirtatiously wrote so that the model uncensors her nipples.

“If I lived across from you I’d mount binoculars on a tripod,” another one wrote, referring to the glass window in her room.

“Your body is great in clothes or without clothes,” a third admirer wrote.

Before posting the topless photo, Natalia treated her fans to an up-close view of her pert derriere which she showed off through a skimpy black bikini. The model turned her back toward the camera to pose for the picture, which was captured at a beach.

Loading...

As of this writing, the picture has amassed more than 92,000 likes and over 430 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Natalia was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil. She later moved to the United States and studied business law at the University of Miami.

Per the piece, the model was previously in a relationship with NBA star Kyrie Irving.