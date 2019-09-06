Model Alysha Nett Sizzles In Daisy Dukes & Sheer Top

Alysha Nett’s most recent Instagram share has her legion of social media followers drooling.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Alysha regularly posts photo updates for fans and each and every image that she shares earns her rave reviews from her legion of followers. While she loves to pose in bikinis and other NSFW outfits, she also posts plenty of images from different shoots as well. In the newest photo that was shared on her account, Nett tagged herself in San Diego, California.

The beauty strikes a pose in the great outdoors, kneeling in the back of a pickup truck on a multi-colored blanket. She leans her head back in the shot, holding her long, blond locks as they wave in the wind. She appears to be makeup-free in the image and looks like she’s having the time of her life as she wears a huge smile on her face.

Nett’s amazing figure is also on display in the shot in a pair of insanely small Daisy Dukes that showcase her long and lean legs and some of her many tattoos. On top, the model rocks a sheer white top with a ton of polka dots, as well as a button-up jean jacket.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s earned the model a ton of attention already.

So far, the post has amassed over 3,000 likes, in addition to 40-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others commented on the sexy outfit. A few more had no words for the shot and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“This is a beautiful shot! Can’t wait to see the rest!” one fan commented on the photo.

“Stunning photo! Please send us a DM and lets start working together!” another commented with a pink heart emoji.

“A queen that everyone adores,” one more gushed.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Alysha delighted fans with a series of underwater photos. In the first photo, Alysha posed for the shot underwater while walking on a tightrope. The model’s amazing figure — including her taut tummy and toned legs — were on full display in the image with a tiny red triangle top and skimpy string bottoms. Nett’s face is not visible in this particular image but interestingly enough, she rocked a pair of red sneakers underwater.

Not surprisingly, the post garnered her a ton of attention with over 12,000 likes and 140-plus comments.