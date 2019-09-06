Nicki Minaj Promises To Explain Sudden Retirement Decision On Next Episode Of ‘Queen Radio’

Nicki Minaj shocked her fans with what seemed like a very sudden decision to retire from the music industry. But in a tweet on Friday, she promised to explain the decision in the next episode of her radio show, Queen Radio.

“Still madly in love with you guys & you know that,” she tweeted to her fans, who are collectively known as The Barbz. “In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive..”

In her retirement tweet, Minaj said that she wanted to leave the music industry to start a family. The “Super Bass” rapper is currently dating Kenneth Petty, a man whom she’s known since she was a teenager.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, their relationship has been dogged by controversy, as Petty is a convicted felon and is a registered sex offender. According to The Blast, a woman accused Petty of kidnapping and rape in the mid-1990s. He ended up taking a plea deal and was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree. He served four years in prison but his criminal past doesn’t end there. Petty also went to prison for manslaughter after he was identified by a gunshot victim in a photo lineup, TMZ reported. The victim subsequently died.

TMZ reported that the police thought that the altercation was the result of a gang beef.

Nicki Minaj has defended her rumored fiance against the backlash he has received because of his past. The Blast noted that when a fan asked her about the attempted rape conviction, she appeared to question his accuser’s credibility by mentioning that they were teens at the time.

Even though she said that she’s retiring from the music industry, Nicki has been promoting her Fendi collaboration on social media, as the rapper has been posting striking images from the promotional campaign on her Instagram. In the photos, Nicki can be seen showing off her bodacious curves in a shiny silver two-piece set and a bright pink swimsuit among other outfits. The models are also rocking silver and pink clothing, so it looks like that will be the collection’s main color scheme.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the collection is called “Fendi Prints On” which is a lyric from “Chun-Li,” one of the lead singles from her last album, Queen. On Instagram, Nicki revealed that the collection will be available from mid-October.