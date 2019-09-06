American ‘Playboy’ Model Lauren Summer Wears Skimpy Lingerie And Naughtily Sticks Her Tongue Out In New Pic

Irish-American model Lauren Summer knows the art of teasing her fans through her skin-baring pictures every week.

The model recently took to her page and dropped a hot new picture where she could be seen wearing barely-there black lingerie that exposed an ample amount of cleavage — a move that left her fans hyperventilating with excitement.

She opted for minimal makeup, wore her highlighted tresses down, closed her eyes and naughtily stuck her tongue out to pose for the picture. In the caption, Lauren revealed that she has been very happy lately but she didn’t provide any more details. The model also asked her fans to share what makes them happy.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California, and within a day of going live, the picture has amassed more than 121,000 likes and almost 800 comments where fans drooled over the sheer display of skin.

Her legions of admirers also praised her for spreading happy vibes and commented that she looks exceptionally beautiful when she is happy.

“My happiness meter peaked the day you replied to me,” one of her fans wrote.

“You look incredibly beautiful. So natural and innocent. I love you,” another admirer commented on the pic.

Meanwhile, a third fan said that he has never seen a woman more beautiful than Lauren, adding that he wants to marry her.

Apart from the risque snaps, Lauren treated her fans to two selfies where she could be seen wearing a black t-shirt. The model wore minimal makeup, let her hair down, accessorized with gold hoop earrings and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. The pictures were captured while the model was sitting in a car.

Although the selfies weren’t risque, the pictures garnered more than 35,000 likes and close to 250 comments within less than an hour of going live. This shows that the model doesn’t necessarily need to show skin to attract her fans and they love to see her in all types of outfits.

Loading...

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by fellow models Hannah Palmer and Julia Rose.

“I love you so, so, so, soooo much,” one of her fans wrote.

“You are a goddess!!! Simply irresistible,” wrote another.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Lauren rose to fame after being featured in Playboy in April of 2017. She has also graced the pages of other famous magazines, including Fuse Magazine, LIONS Magazine, Lucky Magazine, and Celebrations.