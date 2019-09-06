Hannah Ferguson Goes Braless Under An Open Shirt In Racy Throwback Photo

Hannah Ferguson graced the cover of the November 2016 edition of Maxim, and, though it has been a while, the result of that photo shoot still finds its way around on Instagram, where it continues to dazzle users everywhere. That is what happened on Friday when the magazine took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling snapshot of Ferguson from that shoot in which the model leaves little to the imagination under an open shirt.

The black-and-white photo shows the Texas beauty — who is best known for appearing in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for four straight years between 2014 and 2017 — in front of a white backdrop as she dons what looks to be a white men’s buttoned down shirt, though the model has left it entirely open at front. This means that quite a bit of Ferguson’s chest is exposed in the racy photo, though the black suspenders she paired with her shirt are partially covering her breasts, keeping the snapshot Instagram-friendly.

The model teamed her top and loose suspenders with a pair of black pants, which sit low on her frame, leaving her toned abs on full display. Ferguson is posing with her hands in the pants’ pockets as she looks down at a point off-camera to her right.

The post, which Maxim shared with its nearly 900,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 6,800 likes and upwards of 70 comments within just a few hours of being posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the magazine took to the comments section to praise Ferguson’s beauty.

“Beautiful pic,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a couple of red heart emoji.

“Goals goals goals,” another one chimed in, including a hands raised emoji after the words.

“Absolutely stunning!!” a third fan added.

From San Angelo, Texas, Ferguson is a country girl through-and-through. Even though Ferguson has long left Texas and become a successful model, she contends that growing up on a farm has laid the foundations for who she is today, she told Sports Illustrated.

“Growing up on a farm was pretty awesome,” she said. “I mean, at the time, I think it was hard for me and my siblings to appreciate it. Now I have a lot of appreciation for nature and animals. And now I live in the city, and I find that I miss that. I miss being around animals and being out in the country. I think it helped keep me grounded.”