Josie Canseco Looks Smoking Hot In Curve-Hugging Floral Dress

Josie Canseco is catching the eyes of her Instagram yet again with a sizzling new snap that brought some serious heat to her page.

The photo was shared on Friday, September 6, and was an instant hit with the beauty’s 515,000 followers on the social media platform. As noted in the caption of the post, the pair of photos was captured during popular clothing retailer Shopbob’s 20th-anniversary celebration in Manhattan last night, and the former Playboy Playmate of the Month was certainly dressed to impress for the event.

Josie drove her followers absolutely wild as she showed off her ensemble for the event that perfectly showcased her flawless hourglass physique. Her look consisted of a tighter-than-skin mini dress that boasted bold colors and a floral print pattern that alone were enough to turn heads. The ruched dress by luxury fashion designer Versace did nothing but favors for the model’s incredible physique, hugging her curves in all the right ways and clinging tight to her trim waist.

The dress fell to the middle of her thighs, leaving plenty of the bombshell’s long, toned legs still exposed for her fans to admire. The number also featured a square neckline that included a frilly black lace, accentuating her voluptuous assets and bare decolletage even more — though that area hardly needed any help getting noticed.

To add a bit of edge to her glamorous outfit, Josie added a classic black leather moto jacket, which she wore in the first snap of the set, but eventually took off and slung over her shoulder. Her platinum blonde hair was worn down in loose, voluminous waves that fell over her shoulder to perfectly frame her face, which sported a full face of makeup including a light glossy lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of eyeliner and mascara to make her striking features pop.

Fans heaped praise on the new addition to Josie’s Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up over 20,000 likes within just three hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Ugh you’re so perfect,” one person wrote.

Another said that Josie was “literally too gorgeous,”

Loading...

“You are an angel existing within this earth!” commented a third.

Yet to make an appearance in the comments section was Josie’s rumored beau Brody Jenner, though it is highly likely he would eventually get his thoughts out on the stunner’s ensemble. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Josie recently shared a seriously NSFW nude snap to her page that earned endless love from her fans, as well as her current flame.