Yanet Garcia Flaunts Fit Derriere In Sexy Camo Pants

Once again, Yanet Garcia is setting fire to social media.

As those who follow Garcia on Instagram know, Yanet is no stranger to flaunting her flawless figure in a number of NSFW outfits ranging from bikinis to crop tops to sexy work outfits and more. On Instagram, the stunner has been dubbed “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” and she boasts a really impressive following of over 11 million fans and growing. While the bombshell is known for posting solo shots, she also shares a few photos with her boyfriend from time to time as well.

In the most recent photo that was shared on her account, Yanet sizzles while posing with her boyfriend. In the shot, Yanet wraps her arms and legs around her man and plants a kiss on his lips. She wears her long, dyed tresses down and straight and shows off her killer figure in a white crop top that flashes a hint of her black bra underneath. The bombshell’s toned and tanned back is also on display in the image and she shows off her fit derriere in a pair of sexy and skintight camo pants.

On the other side of the shot, Garcia’s boyfriend closes his eyes as he also plants a kiss on Garcia’s lips. He looks casual in a blue t-shirt, blue athletic shorts, and a backwards black hat. The post has only been live on Garcia’s account for a few short hours but it’s already earned the stunner a ton of attention with over 200,000 likes in addition to 1,500 comments.

Sone fans commented on the post to let Garcia know that she looks amazing while countless others gushed over her killer figure. A few others had no words for the photo and commented with emoji.

“Lucky guy your boyfriend,” another chimed in.

“Them cheeeeeks tho,” another gushed.

“Luckiest guy in the world,” one more Instagram user wrote.

Loading...

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia shared another sexy photo from the set of her show. In the hot snapshot, Garcia posed on set with a big smile on her face. She sat on a table in the studio while wearing her long, brunette tresses down and straight as well as a stunning face of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss. Garcia accessorized the look with a pair of earrings and strappy black heels and her amazing body was on display in a two-piece set.

That post earned the beauty over 1,000-plus comments.