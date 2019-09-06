Bulgarian Fitness Icon Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Killer Body In Skintight Yoga Pants

Yanita Yancheva is kicking off the weekend with a motivational message for her Instagram fans in which she encourages them to seek confidence within themselves, not from others’ approval. On Friday, the Bulgarian fitness model and influencer took to the popular social media to share her caption while pairing it with a snapshot of herself in workout clothes that is the embodiment of confidence and positivity.

In the photo, the blonde bombshell is posing in front of rolled up sheets of some heavy red material as she dons a hot-pink set of workout clothes that consist of crop top featuring long sleeves and high neckline, while its fabric hugs her torso tightly. Yanita teamed her top with a pair of matching pink yoga pants that come up to just above her bellybutton, leaving her chiseled upper abs on display.

The fitness muse is posing with her arms crossed in front of her stomach, as she stands with her hip to one side, in a pose that helps accentuate the curves of her body. Because Yanita has her side partially facing the camera, her sculpted booty is the focus of the photo. According to the tag she included on the snapshot and in the caption, the clothes she is wearing are from Body Engineers Women.

Yanita is looking straight-on at the camera as she shoots a bold gaze at the viewer as she smiles confidently. The model is wearing her long blonde hair in a middle part and styled down in loose, natural waves that cascade over her shoulders and all the way to her lower back. Yanita appears to her wearing some black eyeliner and mascara, which makes her green eyes pop. A nude color on her lips makes the focus of the makeup remain on her eyes.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Yanita shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 21,600 likes and upwards of 150 comments within just a few hours of being posted, suggesting that the interactions will continue to pour in as the evening progresses. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the fitness model took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and to engage with her inspirational caption.

Loading...

“Wise words Yanita,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a hands raised emoji.

“This color is [several heart eyes emoji],” another fan chimed in.

“I need this!” a third fan raved, including a series of fire emoji after the comment.